‘Men In Black’ Spinoff Adds New Cast Members

The Men In Black spinoff film hitting theaters in 2019 is adding to its cast, as a new report states that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Rafe Spall has joined the cast, along with international dancing stars “Les Twins,” aka Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

There are no details in THR‘s report about which characters these new casting additions will play, though it’s not hard to do some early guesswork. Spall will likely have more of a featured role (likely one of questionable morals), while Les Twins could easily be featured as one of the franchise’s “celebrity alien” cameos.

Fast 8 director F. Gary Gray is helming the spinoff film, which will star Thor: Ragnarok duo, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani, and Liam Neeson are also in the cast – though story details are being kept tight under wraps. We do know that Nanjiani is playing Pawny, “the third side kick” and a “funny, wise-cracking, sex-driven alien from a civilization that exists on a Chess board.” It’s also rumored that Liam Neeson is playing the head of the UK branch of MIB, a counterpart to Rip Torn’s character from the American branch.

Sony’s reported plan is to reboot the Men In Black series as a much more “global” style franchise, a la Fast and the Furious. The casting suggests as much, and it’s not hard to imagine how the franchise storyline could fit that mold. The first MIB film series was mostly focused on an American setting, but the agency who patrols aliens from all over the universe on Earth, could easily be depicted as a global enterprise, with agents able to use alien tech to traverse the globe quickly, if not instantaneously. It would give the series a much more widespread adventure / spy feel, and could realistically appeal to a much wider global audience.

The Men In Black spinoff will hit theaters on June 14, 2019.