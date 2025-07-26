Mephisto’s Next MCU Deal Could Come in Spider-Man 4 (But It Won’t Be With Peter Parker)

Despite only appearing in one episode of Ironheart, Mephisto has been wheeling and dealing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for centuries. He explains to Riri Williams that his client list includes popes, kings, members of the Forbes richest list, as well as one of the Beatles, Ringo Starr. Anyone who’s after something is susceptible to Mephisto, which is why Riri is so quick to shake his hand after he offers to bring her AI companion, N.A.T.A.L.I.E., back. The temptation is too much, and it always helps the villain’s case that he claims only to want something the person on the other side of the table “won’t miss.”

The big mystery now is who Mephisto will set his sights on next. After all, the MCU is full of down-on-their-luck characters who could use a win. One of the most notable candidates is Spider-Man, who makes a deal with Mephisto in the comics to bring Aunt May back from the dead. However, Peter Parker isn’t the only member of Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s cast that has ties to the Lord of Evil.

Mephisto Comes to Frank Castle After the Anti-Hero Begs for Help

Just like in the MCU, Thanos terrorizes the heroes of Marvel Comics whenever the opportunity presents itself. In his own solo book by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, the Mad Titan arrives on an alternate version of Earth and starts wreaking havoc. The planet’s heroes aren’t having any luck stopping him, and Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, is one of the few that survive. It isn’t long before Thanos turns his attention to him, though, so he asks the universe for a way to stop the villain. Mephisto appears before Castle and offers him incredible power that will allow him to defeat the Mad Titan and save his home. Without any other options, Castle accepts and becomes the next Ghost Rider.

By the time Castle returns to Earth and is ready for a showdown, he realizes that everyone on Earth is dead and Thanos is gone. Mephisto does hold up his end of the bargain, but he doesn’t promise Castle an audience with his enemy or anything of the sort. Castle can do nothing but roam the planet alone and slowly lose his mind. However, his fortunes change when an injured Galactus shows up and offers him another deal that would give him additional power and the chance to hunt down Thanos. Things don’t go the way Castle wants them to, but that doesn’t mean the story is all bad. In fact, the MCU could adapt parts of its if the rumors about Brand New Day‘s villain are true.

Punisher Could Be in Need of an Upgrade in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Thanos is no longer a threat to Earth-616, as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes dealt with him in Avengers: Endgame. He’s far from the only character that can threaten the world, though, and some of the biggest threats aren’t even villains. Rumors are making the rounds that claim Hulk will be one of Brand New Day‘s villains. The details are few and far between, but it appears that Savage Hulk could be making his MCU debut in time to make trouble for Spider-Man. Obviously, Punisher isn’t nearly as strong as either of the former Avengers, making guns his weapons of choice. Bullets aren’t going to help in a fight against the Hulk, so Mephisto may see an opening to add a talented killer to his roster.

If Hulk is tearing New York City apart and Spider-Man is down for the count, Mephisto could set up a meeting with Castle and offer him the chance to become Ghost Rider. There’s nobody in the role at the moment in the MCU, and who better to host the Spirit of Vengeance than a man who makes it his life’s mission to get revenge. Taking the deal would allow Castle to go toe-to-toe with Bruce Banner’s alter ego and save the world. And once he’s done with that, he can fight even bigger threats like Galactus or Doctor Doom. It may seem like a wild transition for a character who got his start on Netflix, but stranger things have happened in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

