7 Marvel Characters That Need More Variants in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has begun to play with variants of some fan-favorite characters. We can thank Loki and Doctor Strange for making it possible, while Doctor Doom has certainly moved to make the concept far more popular. With Robert Downey Jr. set to play a new role within the MCU, fans are all abuzz about what other variants they’d love to see within the films (or shows), ranging from different takes on Loki and Doctor Strange to seeing heroes gone villainous in other universes. When it comes to the multiverse, anything is possible, and we’re here for it.

The multiverse of Marvel Comics has opened the door to many amazing and unforgettable adventures. The Spider-Verse franchise is probably one of the more obvious examples of this, with hundreds of Spider-themed heroes running around. Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, and Loki have also gotten a lot of love in the MCU, as their adventures have showcased several variants along the way.

Realistically, we’d love to say that every Marvel hero should have at least one variant appear in the MCU, but that would get overwhelming, and fast. Likewise, newer MCU heroes (such as the X-Men) probably won’t be getting variants anytime soon, to help cut down on any confusion.

1) Reed Richards

In the world of Marvel Comics, Reed Richards has some of the most diverse variants around. While Reed Richards of Earth-616 is a celebrated hero, not all of his variants can say the same thing. Most notably, there’s The Maker, who hails from Earth-1610 (not that he stayed within this universe). There’s also the infamous zombie Reed Richards and the Alpha Reed Richards (one of three founders of the Council of Reeds). In particular, fans should make note of The Maker’s story, as a lot of people believe the new Fantastic Four movies will eventually bring him to the forefront, likely in a unique manner.

Don’t worry, not all variants of Reed Richards are villains. Since this is the multiverse we’re talking about, creatives have been allowed to explore different themes and combinations to make their heroes tick. For example, Reed Richards of Earth-65 is a brilliant kid without a superhero team (though he does support Spider-Gwen when she comes calling).

2) Tony Stark

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Tony Stark is naturally one of the most obvious inclusions on this list, given that RDJ’s portrayal of Doctor Doom has some interesting implications. Until fans can get in the theaters and see how the backstories play out, we’re left waiting to see if Doom is a variant of Tony or the other way around.

Notably, there are dozens of Tony Stark variants in Marvel Comics. Tony Stark is a popular character, so any foray into another universe (Ultimate, Marvel 2099) will likely have a variant of him somewhere in the mix. There are also a few villainous variants of Tony Stark, including Tony Stark of Earth-42777 (Exiles). The Axis crossover introduced another villainous take, called Superior Iron Man. To put it simply, there’s endless potential for finding cheeky ways to include Tony Stark/Iron Man variants within the MCU. For example, Tony Stark is Earth-TRN591’s (Iron) Sorcerer Supreme, and Earth-5012 introduced the Iron Maniac, though he’s ironically the sane one in his universe. There’s also a fascinating variant that combined Tony Stark with Hal Jordan for The Amalgam Universe.

3) Thor

Thor is another iconic character within Marvel Comics, so he obviously has more than his fair share of variants. Even within Earth-616, there are several versions of Thor, including Beta Ray Bill, Jane Foster, and Ragnarök. Likewise, comic readers have seen Thor from potential futures and distant pasts. Warp World took the characters of Earth-616 and merged them, creating strange variations, including Iron Hammer (Tony Stark and Iron Man combo).

Unsurprisingly, in many universes, Thor has risen up to guide his people and protect those he can. Earth-1610 (Ultimate Universe) is exceptionally strong, probably stronger than Hulk. However, much of his strength is based on his belt. Meanwhile, Thor of Earth-56337 is still a hero, but one not worthy of Mjolnir. So he became the God of Fists instead. Very fitting. Other Thor variants include Thor the Destroyer (Earth-15726) and Old King Thor (Earth-14412). What makes Thor’s variants so interesting is that his powers can come from many sources (or not exist at all), not to mention that the character can be entirely replaced by another, adding even more variety into the mix. Finally, let us not forget the army of Thors that Doctor Doom introduced, because that sort of chaos is now possible with Doom in the mix.

4) Steve Rogers

It should be no surprise that Captain America has dozens of variants. Like Thor, there are a few famous takes within Earth-616, including different heroes who stepped up to carry the mantle. Likewise, he was involved in Warp World, as the Soldier Supreme merged Doctor Strange and Steve Rogers. Obviously, one famous variant has already made its way into the MCU: Captain Carter. This isn’t the variant seen in the comics, but it’s enough to give viewers an idea.

Truthfully, there are so many different (and fun) versions of Steve Rogers. There’s Stephen Rogers from Earth-4103, who became known as Captain Colonies, and Steve Mouser, aka Captain Americat. Finally, let’s not forget the variants carrying the Captain America mantle, including Danielle Cage (Earth-15061), Roberta Mendez (2099), Kiyoshi Morales (Earth-11831), Samantha Wilson (Earth-65), and countless others. The creatives have been working overtime to give fans a unique take on Captain America, and they haven’t let us down.

5) Hulk

The Hulk is another headlining hero for the MCU, so it’s almost surprising we haven’t seen more variants of this hero. Like the other heroes listed, there are a few variations within Earth-616, such as Amadeus Cho. Likewise, Bruce Banner and the Hulk have gone through a lot over the years; he’s gone red, grey, and become a professor, not to mention a gladiator and planet buster.

Outside of Earth-616, Hulk’s adventures are just beginning. The most famous variant is likely Maestro (Earth-9200), a version of Hulk from an alternate future. He’s dangerous, ruthless, and typically on the hunt. Ultimate Hulk (Earth-1610) likewise turned the Hulk grey and let him become a cannibalistic villain. Another powerful variant of the popular hero hails from Earth-6160, and in this universe, Hulk was meant to be a pacifist but quickly gained power, joining secret societies and creating master plans. Another variant includes Breaker-Apart (Earth-TRN781), Pappy Banner (Earth-807128), and the zombie Hulk (Earth-2149)

6) Wolverine

Wolverine is an iconic and chaotic character in the Marvel Universe. Fans have already gotten a glimpse at some of the variants this hero has to offer, thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine. Likewise, the Fox films have already brought one version of his story to life, Old Man Logan. Unsurprisingly, there’s a vast number of Wolverines out in the multiverse, and some of them get pretty strange. For example, Earth-13729 has a version of Jubilee who had to pick up Wolverine’s mantle.

Then there’s Earth-9997, which has a version of Wolverine that tried (and failed) to retire. In yet another universe (Earth-1281), Wolverine’s real name wasn’t James, but Jane. Meanwhile, on Earth-2099, Wolverine became Nova, which is probably one of the biggest surprises he’s managed. That’s not the only mantle these variants have played with, as in Earth-6160, Wolverine became a version of the Winter Soldier. More recently, Ultimate Wolverine has hit the scene, though this version fell to the likes of Magneto when the villain made an ultimate (pun intended) attack against his world. Naturally, there’s also the zombie variants, which include one from Earth-2149. Those wanting a more supernatural take can rest assured, as there’s also a vampire Wolverine, thanks to Marvel’s What If? Comics.

7) Jessica Jones

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

This last one may surprise some fans, but Jessica Jones has her own fair share of variants, many of whom were highlighted during Gail Simone’s The Variants. Jessica Jones is famous for her incredible strength, though she’s long given up the idea of having her own superhero name. She’s a P.I. with a bit of a mean streak, though Marvel fans and characters love her. Like those above, Jessica has a variant hailing from 2099 and her very own zombie variant (Earth-11080).

Not all of Jessica Jones’ variants are good, though they may have everyone thinking otherwise. Jewel (Earth-TRN989) may be the name used when Jess tried to be a hero, but this version of her is anything but. She blackmails dozens of Jessica Jones variants into targeting the Jessica Jones of Earth-616 (long story). Other Jessica Jones variants include Captain America (Earth-TRN988), Knightress (Earth-TRN989), and Omega (Earth-TRN987). There are a few others, though their appearances were so quick that readers don’t know what universe they hail from (Power-Woman, Mourning Blush, Revision, Ultra-Jess, Sigil, etc.). Given that Jessica Jones’ story is currently tucked within the Netflix series, it’s probably unlikely that we’ll be seeing any of her variants anytime soon, unless the MCU wants to get creative with her official introduction.