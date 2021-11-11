Michael B. Jordan Shows Off Massive Biceps in Intense Creed 3 Training Video

The third installment of the Michael B. Jordan-led Rocky spin-off series, Creed, is expected to be released next year with Jordan signed on to direct. In addition to Jordon, Creed III will also see the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad and feature Jonathan Majors. Jordan is currently prepping for the threequel, in fact, celebrity trainer Corey Calliet recently shared a video of Jordan during an intense workout session.

“Director by day building a body at night! In order to achieve the great reward, a certain amount of consistency must be attained…,” Calliet wrote. You can check out the video of Jordan in action below:

One person who will not be returning for Creed III is Rocky star, Sylvester Stallone.

“I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis,” Jordan told IGN. “But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward. So, it’s always respect and always a shit-ton of love for what he’s built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created.” Jordan added, “So hopefully you guys will love what I’m thinking… what we’re cooking up. I think it’s going to be something special.”

In Creed (2015), which was directed by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler, a cancer-stricken Rocky Balboa mentors Jordan’s character, son of foe-turned-friend Apollo (originally played by Carl Weathers). In its 2018 sequel, Creed II, Steven Caple Jr. took over as director. The movie saw Rocky steering Donnie in a fight against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of the Russian powerhouse Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who killed his father during the events of Rocky IV. Currently, it’s unclear what the plot of Creed III will look like.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Jordan said when MGM announced the new movie. “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”

Creed III is scheduled to open in theaters on November 23, 2022.