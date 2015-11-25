Creed 3 Release Date Set for Thanksgiving 2022, Michael B. Jordan Directing

✖

Talked about in reports for almost two years now, MGM has confirmed that the upcoming Creed 3 is officially on the way, that star Michael B. Jordan will direct the film, and the sequel will arrive in theaters on November 23, 2022. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin wrote the script for the film which comes from an outline by Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also expected to return for the movie. Creed 3 will mark Jordan's directorial debut, but in a statement that accompanied the announcement he confirmed it's something he's been eager to do for some time.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right," Jordan said in a statement (H/T Variety). "‘Creed 3’ is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment...This franchise and in particular the themes of ‘Creed 3’ are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Coogler, who will also serve as a producer on the movie, added: “The films of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise have always been important to me and my family. It was an honor to help bring the Creed franchise to life with Sly, Michael, Tessa, Irwin, and all the creative parties involved. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Mike in the director’s chair on the third installment. The team at Proximity and I are excited about the story Keenan and Zach have crafted and can’t wait to help bring it to life.”

Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group Chairman, and Pamela Abdy, MGM’s Film Group President, said: “Michael’s vision for ‘Creed III’ is incredibly exciting and will undoubtedly be an important contribution to the cannon of this storied franchise. We are thrilled to bring his directorial debut, and share this next chapter in the Creed story, to theaters next year.”

Producing alongside Jordan and Coogler will be Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, and Jonathan Glickman. Executive producers include Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Evans.

Plot details for Creed 3 have not yet been confirmed, but in the years since Creed II, the cast have speculated about where it could go and who might be included, with Jordan himself previously suggesting that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder play the son of Clubber Lang -- Mister T's Rocky III bad guy -- in a third Creed installment.

Check back for more news on Creed 3 as we learn about it!