Michael J. Fox Transforms Into a Teen Wolf Funko Pop

Funko released a few Pop figures based on the recent MTV Teen Wolf series, but the classic 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox didn’t get into the game until today. Indeed, Funko has released their Teen Wolf Pop figure sporting the Beavers #42 basketball jersey from the film. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for August. The official description reads:

“Adolescence isn’t easy, but it’s especially challenging when you find yourself turning furry and howling at the moon whenever emotions are high. Bring home your very own teen werewolf Pop! Scott Howard, but be prepared for teenage hormones and lots of fur.”

If you are unfamiliar with the original Teen Wolf film or it’s just been awhile since you last saw it, a relatively new Collector’s Edition Blu-ray is available now. The synopsis reads:

“He Always Wanted To Be Special … But He Never Expected This!

Like all teenagers, Scott Howard (Michael J. Fox, the Back To The Future trilogy) is going through some … changes. But unlike the rest of the students at Beacontown High School, Scott’s changes include long hair that covers his entire body, claw-like fingernails, fangs, a heightened sense of smell, superhuman strength and the extraordinary ability to … play basketball? And that’s just the beginning.

Naturally, these uncanny new features turn this lovable loser into the most popular kid in school. But by embracing his newly minted popularity, has the Teen Wolf lost sight of what it truly means to be Scott Howard?”

On a related note, Funko added The Addams Family TV series to their Pop figure lineup during Toy Fair this year, and the standard lineup of figures includes Morticia, Gomez with a Chase version, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and Cousin Itt. Those figures along with an Entertainment Earth exclusive Gomez and Morticia 2-Pack are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for May.

