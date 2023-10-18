Michael Mann's Ferrari New Trailer Released

Neon has released a new trailer for Ferrari, an upcoming film based on a key portion of the life of Enzo Ferrari, the former racer who founded the Ferrari car company. In 1957, facing bankruptcy and disgrace, Ferrari committed himself to winning the Mille Miglia, a 1000-mile race that would establish his cars as indefatigable. From Collateral director Michael Mann, the movie is a blend of racing action and family drama, with heavy-hitting performers in the key roles. A far cry from Gran Turismo or even Ford vs. Ferrari (which takes place a decade later and shows Ferrari as the dominant motor club of the era), Ferrari looks to bring a Godfather-style humanity to the abstract story of the Ferrari company.

Of course, it's also part of a wider trend of "brand biopics." Whether it's Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Air or Apple TV+'s Tetris or even to some extent Barbie, there is a strange new batch of movies coming out that tell the story not of influential people but of influential companies and brands.

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.

Ferrari stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. The film was directed by Mann from a screenplay by Troy Kennedy Martin.

Ferrari will be in theaters on December 25.