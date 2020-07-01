Midsommar Director's Cut Confirmed for 4K Release

Fans of filmmaker Ari Aster and his 2019 feature film Midsommar are in for a major treat as distributor A24 has announced the extended director's cut is set to be released on home media in both 4K and blu-ray formats. This version of the movie was previously only screened in theaters for one weekend in New York City in August of 2019 and after that was only released digitally as an Apple TV exclusive a month later, but now everyone can order it. Clocking in at 171 minutes total and 23 minutes longer than the theatrical cut, pre-orders on the film will ship out on July 20th.

On the official product page for the release A24 confirmed that the film has a number of extra goodies, including: "Blu-ray disc comes enclosed in a clothbound, Hårga-yellow slipcase, accompanied by an illustrated 62-page booklet featuring original artworks from the film by Ragnar Persson and a foreword by Martin Scorsese."

As far as additional sequences in the film, Movie-Censorship.com reveals that the Director's Cut includes some minor additional pieces of footage throughout that add to sequences already in the film. Perhaps one of the biggest changes is what they reveal to be "additional ritual in the middle of the movie, in which a child is almost drowned in a lake."

“I like long movies, obviously,” Aster sad at a Q&A of the director's cut last year attended by Pajiba. “I really like to just live in worlds and live in movies. Talking as a viewer, if a movie’s good, I want to stay in it. So, the intention here was always to make something that viewers can live in.”

Check out the official photos of the Midsommar Director's Cut 4K and blu-ray below!