Mike Myers Returns as Dr. Evil to Announce Congressional Run on ‘Tonight Show’

Because we’re living in this twisted timeline, Mike Myers’ Austin Powers villain Dr. Evil has become a regular cultural commentator for these times. Myers has once again broken out his Dr. Evil persona for Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, this time on the eve of the 2018 Midterm Elections.

Watch the clip of Dr. Evil’s Congressional plans above!

This time around Dr. Evil comes with a mix of biting political sarcasm and slapstick buffoonery. The biggest cultural targets were hit (Trump, Brent Kavanaugh, the elections), but there was also some fun detours into topics like Dr. Evil’s plans for legalized weed, and his “five-point evil plan” to “Make America Evil Again”. The sketch arguably jumps the shark when Dr. Evil veers into a rendition of the “Baby Shark” song – and then tries to repeat the gag after a seemingly serious buildup of the divided state of the country.

As usual these days, it’s good to see Dr. evil trotted out for some Austin Powers throwback fun, but it also makes you wonder just how relevant or effective the character still is – and would be, if another Austin Powers movie were to be released.

On that front: Mike Myers recently let it be known that Austin Powers 4 is looking more like a reality than wishful thinking. Here’s what he told Access about the current progress of the sequel:

“I’ve had three kids under the age of seven. They take a long time to write, they always have. Jay’s been super crazy. He is doing a fantastic movie right now that he’s working on right now. It’s looking good, so we’ll see.”

In some conversations before that, Myers also let it be known that he’d be interested in taking a very different approach to Austin Powers 4 – such as a movie that is more like Dr. Evil 1, as told from the villain’s perspective: “I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil’s perspective. So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll.”

Meanwhile, franchise director Jay Roach has been careful not to get get caught up in the current long-awaited sequel trend, by stating he’d need an actual gem of an idea to continue the franchise:

“We have talked about [making a fourth movie] for 15 years. We have also always said we don’t want to do it unless we came up with something that lived up to the concepts in our mind. Until Mike feels like he has a concept that earns a fourth, it won’t happen. But if it did, we have all agreed that we would be delighted to get back into it.”

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Austin Powers 4.