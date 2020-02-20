Mighty Ducks Star Emilio Estevez Hypes Up NHL Crowd

Times are good for Mighty Ducks fans, and Vancouver had a little hockey uproar as Emilio Estevez cheered their team on. The Canucks’ Twitter account posted a GIF of the crowd going crazy as the Gordon Bombay actor cheered on the team. Now, they were on hand last year as the Anaheim Ducks, formerly The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, celebrated the film last year. A lot of stars were on hand for that night of fun, but nothing compares to having it in your own arena. Things are ramping up for that new Disney+ The Mighty Ducks series, and people are really pumped up to see what people can do with the property now. You can read the official press announcement released by Disney below:

“Emilio Estevez is reprising his iconic role as beloved Coach Gordon Bombay in the new Disney+ original series “The Mighty Ducks.” Based on the ’90s hit franchise, the 10-episode series will premiere later this year on the streaming service. In addition to starring, Estevez will serve as an executive producer.

The series star also offered his own excitement in a statement released near the announcement. “Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez wrote. “and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

Here’s an official synopsis for the show:

“Estevez will join previously announced series regulars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon. Also joining the cast are Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De’Jon Watts.

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.”

The Mighty Ducks will stream its 10-episode season later this year.