Millie Bobby Brown Developing Her Novel Nineteen Steps As Netflix Movie

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly developing Nineteen Steps, a movie based on her debut novel, at Netflix. The star, who has a long history with the streaming giant, will release the novel next month. Set during World War II, the novel is a romance between a British teen and an American soldier stationed in London. The historical romance takes place around the Bethnal Green Tube disaster, a real historical event in which almost 200 people were killed. According to Deadline, who first broke the news, Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything) will adapt the screenplay.

In addition to Stranger Things — for which Brown has nabbed two Emmy nominations and two SAG Award nominations — the star has appeared in genre projects like Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong and Netflix’s Damsel, in which she played a princess squaring off against a dragon. The next film on her slate is The Electric State. From the Russo Brothers, the movie teams her with Chris Hemsworth and Ke Huy Quan. the movie is set to debut on Netflix in March.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Bethnal Green tube station is a subway stop in London. During World War II, it was used as an air raid shelter, and the event depicted in Brown’s book is considered the largest loss of civilian lives during the war. In it, 173 people died after a frantic crush of people tried to enter the tube station for shelter.

Here’s the novel’s official synopsis, per the publisher:

It’s 1942, and air raid sirens continue to wail around London. Eighteen-year-old Nellie Morris counts every day lucky that she emerges from the underground shelters unharmed, her loving family still surrounding her.

After a chance encounter with Ray, an American airman stationed nearby, she becomes enchanted with the idea of a broader world. Just as she begins to embrace an exciting new life with Ray, a terrible incident occurs during an air raid one evening, tearing her world apart. But when it seems all hope is lost, Nellie finds that, against all odds, love and happiness can triumph.

Nineteen Steps is a deeply affecting, mesmerizing page-turner inspired by the author’s family history. An epic story of longing, loss, and secrets, Millie Bobby Brown’s propulsive debut introduces an unforgettable, brave young woman and boldly portrays the strength in the power of love.

Jonathan Eirich will produce for Rideback, with Nick Reynolds serving as executive producer.