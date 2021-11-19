Mission: Impossible 7 Star Hayley Atwell Shares Silly Video From Night Shoot

✖

After being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, production for the highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible 7 resumed in Norway in September. The upcoming installment to the beloved action franchise will mark the first appearance by Hayley Atwell, who is best known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Atwell has been sharing a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content from her time on set, including some photos with her co-stars, rock climbing videos, and more. The actor's latest video is a lot tamer than the insane train stunt we saw recently, but it did give us a giggle.

"Night shoot. Found a slide. Slidded. #missionimpossible #behindthescenes," Atwell posted. You can check out the video of her sliding down some stairs in the Instagram post below:

Speaking of stunts, longtime franchise actor Simon Pegg recently spoke about how terrifying it is to watch Tom Cruise do his own stunts.

"When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it’s him," Pegg told Conan O'Brien. "But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody’s just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It’s terrifying."

Christopher McQuarrie plans to film Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back for studio Paramount, each planned to be released in November 2021 and November 2022, respectively. In addition to Cruise, Atwell, and Pegg, the next movie will see the return of Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson. The movie is also expected to feature franchise veteran Ving Rhames.

Earlier this year, a report from THR claimed McQuarrie was "said to be considering" bringing back Alec Baldwin’s Impossible Mission Force secretary Alan Hunley and Henry Cavill’s rogue CIA agent August Walker via flashbacks after both characters were killed in 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout. Story details for the new movie are still unknown, but McQuarrie once said he has a "very, very, very long list" of actors he wants to bring into the fold.

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022.