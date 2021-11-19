Mission: Impossible 7 Director Christopher McQuarrie Addresses the Long-Awaited Trailer

✖

Stop asking Christopher McQuarrie when the Mission: Impossible 7 trailer will arrive. As the filmmaker said Saturday, he hasn't the slightest idea when such a teaser will drop. In fact, McQuarrie says he hasn't even seen a trailer for the Tom Cruise-starring blockbuster, hinting he has yet to start cutting one together ahead of the film's release later this year.

"I promise to tell you the minute I see one myself," McQuarrie tweeted in response to a fan asking where the film's marketing has been.

Like virtually all other films at the box office, Mission: Impossible 7 is another production that's been forced to suffer numerous delays, both for release and for principal photography. The feature was originally set to be released on July 23rd but was subsequently delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic.

At one point, both the movie and Mission: Impossible 8 were supposed to film back to back, though those plans were recently scrapped due to the impending release of Top Gun: Maverick. Once Cruise wraps on 7, he will participate in the press tour for the Top Gun sequel before reassembling on the set of Mission: Impossible 8.

"I pitched the idea of making two movies, and now I have to justify why it's two movies," McQuarrie previously told Empire. "You've got to earn that. You've got to make something that swallows the last three movies whole. I'm freaked out now. We've talked ourselves into something. Holy sh-t."

He added, "We've figured out three obscene things that he's doing that I'm terrified of, that make the helicopter chase look like tinker toys. He's training and he calls me and describes what he's doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and I puke into a bucket. He's training quite intensely right now."

Cruise will be joined in Mission: Impossible 7 by Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Angela Bassett.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently set for release on November 19th. Mission: Impossible 8, on the other hand, is currently set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022 and will begin production later this year.