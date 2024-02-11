Super Bowl 2024: Marvel Star Paul Rudd Arrives for Kansas City

Super Bowl LVIII is getting ready to start and Paul Rudd is on the scene to cheer for his team. NFL fans are very aware that the Ant-man actor is a massive Kansas City Chiefs fan. He's been there for the past couple of Super Bowls involving Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. This time, he's not even close to the biggest celebrity there as the cameras will be on another famous Chiefs fan. Taylor Swift is probably going to garner more of the attention from the TV cameras. However the NFL on CBS decided to give us a look in on Rudd and how he's feeling before the big matchup. Standing with his son and a brand new mustache, the marvel star is hoping for another ring to add to the collection.

The Avenger is rocking a Derrick Thomas jersey alongside his kid. Rudd is apparently laughing at some thing. That's probably a good thing, because things are gonna get hectic for Kansas City in this one. Surprisingly, for a returning Super Bowl champion, the Chiefs are looked at as a bit of underdog in this match up. The San Francisco 49ers looked like a buzz saw for most of the year. Meanwhile, uncharacteristically, Kansas City had to find its footing over the course of the entire season. All Rudd wants to do is watch the confetti fall again.

Paul Rudd 🤝 Matt Ryan pic.twitter.com/Fs8ChTpA2S — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Paul Rudd Still Loves Playing Ant-Man

(Photo: Marvel / Hyperion)

There's no denying that audiences still love Ant-Man. But, Paul Rudd has a different reason for being fond of his Marvel character. During a press event for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the actor explained that his status as an everyman sets him apart from the other Avengers. Even though he stood tall against Kang the Conqueror in the last movie, every fight he gets into with a super villain, he's an underdog.

"Well, I think what I like most about him is that he is a regular guy who has reservations about all of this, still. And that, you know, he's just a dad," Rudd shared. "I like the fact that he is kind of a part of this group with some pretty impressive people, and superheroes, and that he would be the first guy to say, "What the hell am I doing here? This makes no sense at all."

"And, you know, he's a real person. And so you want to play, I mean, as an actor, somebody who is relatable and hopefully a sympathetic person. And somebody that, you know, you understand maybe what they're going through. And I like that," he added. "I like playing the father aspect. I like playing the, trying to, you know, wrap my brain around the situation that I find myself in. So his human quality is the thing that I like the most. And as opposed to probably his cyborg quality, which is the, you know, the part I don't like. No, there's nothing about the character that I don't. I like the guy. Yeah. I mean, I'm biased, I guess, but yeah."

