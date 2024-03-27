Mission: Impossible 8 Adds The Mandalorian Star

Katy O'Brian is currently making waves on the big screen starring in Love Lies Bleeding opposite Kristen Stewart. However, many might know her best from her time playing Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Elia Kane in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Turns out, O'Brian's franchise days are just getting started. It was announced today that the actor will be appearing in the highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible 8 alongside Tom Cruise.

According to Deadline, O'Brian's role in the upcoming action flick is under wraps, but the movie has been in production for a while now. In addition to Cruise, O'Brian will be sharing the screen with many returning Mission: Impossible actors, including Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff. The film is also expected to feature Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, Janet McTeer, and Hannah Waddingham.

When Is Mission: Impossible 8 Being Released?

The eighth installment to the Mission: Impossible franchise is currently in production and was originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. However, a recent press release issued by Paramount showed that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had dropped the "Part One,' which means fans can expect a new title for the next film. The movie will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also helmed the previous three films in the franchise. The film was originally supposed to be released this summer, but it has been delayed until 2025.

"When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two," McQuarrie explained in a previous interview with Light the Fuse. "The title for the first movie was nearly ... a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn't a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One."

"And yet, Dead Reckoning didn't really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie?" McQuarrie continued. "And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you'll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it's conceptually represented in every character's journey in this film we're in."

The Mission: Impossible franchise is now streaming on Paramount+.