Severance Season 2 First Look Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released a first look at the second season of Severance. The series, from creator Ben Still, stars Adam Scott in the lead role -- and this first look shows him seemingly running at top speed down an office building hallway. Scott and Stiller have been teasing the second season of the hit series since August of 2022, so it's safe to say fans of the show are eager to see it come back. The series was in production last year, but went on hiatus during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The dystopian series is one of Apple TV+'s best-reviewed series, existing in a fan-favorite category along with Ted Lasso and For All Mankind. Stiller has spent the last few years working on this almost exclusively, except a little voice work on Krapopolis.

"We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting the second chapter of Severance," Stiller said back in April. "Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!"

You can see it below.

Per its official synopsis, in Severance, Mark (Scott) leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives; when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Severance reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora, Boyhood), who stars alongside Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Step Brothers), Emmy Award winner John Turturro (The Plot Against America, The Night Of), Britt Lower (High Maintenance, Casual), Zach Cherry (You, Succession), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion, Altered Carbon), Jen Tullock (Before You Know It, Bless This Mess), Tramell Tillman (Hunters, Dietland), Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black, Patriot) and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

There's no word just yet on when fans will get a trailer or a premiere date for Severance. You can stream the first season on Apple TV+.