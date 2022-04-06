One of Apple TV+’s big hits is coming back for Season 2. The company announced that Severance would be getting a promotion as another batch of episodes was green lighted. Ben Stiller and the crew have to be thrilled about the news. The actor serves as an executive producer for Severance with Dan Erickson directing and writing the show. Season 1’s finale is on the horizon this weekend and tons of viewers will check out the epic conclusion on April 8th. Social media has played a large role in Severance developing a following. People want to get to the bottom of how the workplace functions and what kind of sinister undertones lie in the background of key scenes. Everyone loves a scavenger hunt, and they’re about to get even more on Apple TV+ in the coming year.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” Stiller said in the announcement. “It has been a long road bringing ‘Severance’ to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Your #Severance Season 2 request has been accepted. pic.twitter.com/OTayQHRNHL — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) April 6, 2022

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, ‘Severance’ has imagined an existence that’s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

Here’s how Apple TV+ describes the series: “In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

Are you excited for more Severance? Let us know down in the comments!