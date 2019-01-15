‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Director Reportedly Signs on for Two More Sequels

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and company aren’t going anywhere anytime soon — at least for the next few years, that is. According to new reports, director Christopher McQuarrie has signed on to direct two additional sequels to Paramount’s massive franchise.

According to Variety, McQuarrie will be filming the upcoming sequels back-to-back, much like Marvel Studios did with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Looking to capitalize off the monstrous box office success of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Paramount pushing the movies straight into development, with Mission: Impossible 7 current scheduled to hit theaters Summer 2021 and it’s follow-up the summer after.

In addition to his directorial duties, McQuarrie has also been tapped to write both films. McQuarrie also performed both roles for Fallout, a film that had no issue running into money at the box office. He shared screenwriting duties with Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3) on the previous film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Fallout performed exceptionally well overseas ($570.9m) on its way to a total box office haul of $791 million, making it the highest-grossing film in Paramount’s decades-old Mission: Impossible franchise. Fallout nearly bested Ghost Protocol ($694.7m) as the highest-grossing Mission: Impossible film by nearly $100 million.

In addition to being the highest money-maker for Paramount, Fallout also finished its box office run being a favorite of fans and critics, tallying a 97% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Earlier this evening, McQuarrie seemingly confirmed a return to the franchise on his Twitter with a simple two-worded tweet.

Though an exact release date wasn’t released, the report mentions that Paramount is looking to begin filming on the next film yet this year, whenever franchise lead Tom Cruise wraps filming on Top Gun: Maverick.

McQuarrie has been a name often associated with future genre flicks, most recently said to being the favorite to helm Green Lantern Corps from Warner Brothers. According to the filmmaker himself, he wouldn’t mind working with Henry Cavill on a movie featuring DC’s Man of Steel.

“That’s really what it is. I mean, when Man of Steel came up, it was because somebody had asked me, did I want to work with Henry again? Which I would in a second. I go through the door that opens,” McQuarrie told Collider.

“We had a alot of time hanging out on set, and Henry’s a huge fan of Superman. I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents.”