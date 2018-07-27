‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Gives Tom Cruise His Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score

For more than three decades, Tom Cruise has been one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, with his films regularly earning big numbers at the box office while some also earn vast amounts of critical acclaim. The actor’s latest film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, set a new distinction in the performer’s career, as it has garnered the highest score calculated by Rotten Tomatoes, with it currently sitting at 98 percent positive reviews.

Throughout much of the ’80s and early-’90s, Cruise starred in a variety of smaller scale comedies and dramas, though it was when he embraced his action movie talents that critics responded very positively. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation are his third and fourth highest rated films, both sitting at 93 percent positive reviews. The sci-fi spectacle Minority Report lands in fifth place with 91 percent, though it’s his 1983 comedy Risky Business that was ousted from the top spot with 96 percent positive reviews.

When looking past Cruise’s top five scores, some of his more dramatic efforts like Born on the Fourth of July, Rain Man, and The Color of Money appear. Collateral, Magnolia, and Jerry Maguire aren’t too far behind.

The action-adventure genre doesn’t always guarantee success for the actor, with last year’s The Mummy earning the actor his second-worst score, sitting at only 15 percent positive reviews. His absolute lowest score, however, belongs to Cocktail, in which he plays a former military man who embraces the lifestyle of a flashy bartender.

The critics’ consensus on Fallout reads, “Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the ‘impossible’ part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”

Bilge Ebiri at the Village Voice shared, “A cinematic centrifuge of acrobatic stunt work, breakneck chases and immersive action, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a perfectly calibrated piece of filmmaking that plays the viewer like a drum right from the start.”

David Ehrlich at IndieWire makes a bold claim by comparing the film’s accomplishments to a film that earned more Academy Award nominations than any other film released that year. Ehrlich claimed, “Not since [Mad Max:] Fury Road have such viscerally practical effects been put to better use by such deliriously impractical people.”

Matt Singer at ScreenCrush definitively states, “Clearly the best ongoing action franchise in the world.”

Fans can check out Mission: Impossible – Fallout in theaters now.

