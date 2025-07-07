Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Crosses a Huge Milestone

Even though it’s playing on 612 fewer screens than last weekend (its biggest theater count drop thus far), Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning only dropped about 21%, adding another $3.28 million to its domestic haul. And, after passing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning‘s domestic total two weeks ago, it has now beaten that penultimate film’s worldwide haul. According to Box Office Mojo, Dead Reckoning finished its run with a worldwide total of $571,125,435. The Final Reckoning is now at $576,184,000. Just over $191 million of that came from domestic screens while it has netted $385 million from overseas venues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point, The Final Reckoning still has a few weeks of play, though Superman next weekend will undoubtedly force it out of even more theaters. Can it catch up to Dead Reckoning‘s $398.5 million international total? It wouldn’t be unheard of, but it won’t be easy.

tom cruise as ethan hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Let’s not forget, too, that The Final Reckoning is one of the most expensive movies of all time with a massive budget upwards of an estimated $400 million. But given how Dead Reckoning fell victim to the four-quadrant event that was Barbenheimer (both Barbie and Oppenheimer opened on Dead Reckoning‘s second weekend), its underperformance certainly made people wonder if The Final Reckoning would outright flop, especially since this final Ethan Hunt adventure directly continues that film’s plot threads.

Fortunately, that hasn’t been the case. After a solid but not awe-inspiring $64 million opening weekend ($79 million if you factor in Memorial Day), The Final Reckoning has displayed great legs. Its sophomore weekend showed it drop by 57.5%, or $27.2 million, which wasn’t great, but after that the drops were impressively small.

Its third weekend on domestic screens saw it drop by just 45.5% (or $14.8 million), on weekend four it netted a further $10.5 million (a slim drop of 28.8%), while weekend five saw another small drop of 38.8% (adding another $6.5 million to its domestic total). Weekend six was comparable with a 35.6% drop, giving it another $4.1 million, and this weekend it experienced the aforementioned tiny 21.1% dip.

Considering the film has been losing theaters since weekend three, these drops are likely enough to make those at Paramount Pictures happy. It’s also the type of movie that will do well with home viewers, those who don’t want to go out to a theater for almost three and a half hours (factoring in previews).

As of now, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is still a theater exclusive. No digital rental date has been announced, but it will likely be at some point before the end of July. As for its debut on Paramount+, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect it on the streamer at some point in August.

Did you enjoy Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on the big screen? Were you able to see it in IMAX before it lost those screens to F1? Sound off in the comments.