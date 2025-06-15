Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Crosses Major Box Office Milestone

Universal’s live-action remake of their modern animated classic How to Train Your Dragon was the major draw at the box office this weekend, earning the best three-day debut of the franchise. But it wasn’t the only film to pull off a victory, as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has crossed the half billion mark worldwide. The movie is still performing better than Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which is certainly welcome news to Paramount. That 2023 film scored $6.6 million throughout its fourth weekend on domestic screens, which put it at $151.2 million. It topped out at $172.6 million, with a further $398.5 million from overseas markets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Final Reckoning, however, netted $10.3 million throughout its fourth weekend, and it now stands at $166.3 million domestically. Toss in $340.5 million from overseas markets (including the $21 million it made internationally this weekend) and the supposedly final Mission has now crossed $500 billion worldwide.

tom cruise as ethan hunt in mission: impossible – the final reckoning

The Final Reckoning is going to surpass its predecessor domestically, and it will likely do so internationally, as well. Once it leaves theaters, the film very well could have crossed $600 million worldwide. It’s doing particularly well at venues with an IMAX screen. The Final Reckoning has accumulated $73.3 million from that premium format, though it is worth noting that most of those bigger screens have now been turned over to How to Train Your Dragon.

If we look at unadjusted worldwide grosses, The Final Reckoning has surpassed the original Mission: Impossible and Mission: Impossible III. When all is said and done it will also beat Mission: Impossible 2. However, the $688.8 million worldwide total of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, the $694.7 million haul of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and the $786.6 million tally of Mission: Impossible – Fallout are all tall orders.

But, at the end of the day, it will be the most interesting to see how The Final Reckoning ultimately performs when compared to Dead Reckoning. It will beat that film’s $565.7 million total, but the question is by how much.

Unfortunately, even a $600 million worldwide haul won’t be enough to make The Final Reckoning a true financial success. The movie carries a price tag of about $400 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever made.

What competition will Ethan Hunt have in the next few weeks that could hinder his progress towards that $600 million haul? Next weekend sees the release of 28 Years Later, which is too different a film to really take away prospective ticket buyers’ focus but so much. The same goes for June 27th’s M3GAN 2.0. However, that same weekend’s F1 will target the Mission: Impossible audience.

Have you seen Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning yet? If so, was it in IMAX? Let us know in the comments.