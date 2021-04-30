The Mitchells vs. the Machines Takes Top Spot in Latest Streaming Ratings

✖

It should come as no surprise to movie fans that The Mitchells vs. the Machines has been an absolute hit for Netflix. The film comes from Sony Animation, the same studio that delivered Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse just a couple of years ago, and it's every bit as visually stunning as the Marvel-inspired Oscar-winner. The Mitchells vs. the Machines held on to the #1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 for quite a while, proving its popularity, but that list doesn't really tell the whole story. Now, thanks to Nielsen, we know just how big of a hit the movie was for Netflix.

Nielsen delivers ratings for streaming services, just as it has done for television networks for years. This week, Nielsen posted the streaming numbers for the week of May 3rd, which was just after The Mitchells vs. the Machines debuted on Netflix. The film, as it turns out, was a powerhouse for the streamer, and it was the most-streamed title on any service for that entire week.

According to Nielsen, The Mitchells vs. the Machines was streamed for a whopping 853 million minutes from May 3rd to May 9th. The second-highest film on the list, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, had nearly 30 million fewer minutes streamed.

Perhaps the most impressive part of these numbers is that The Mitchells vs. the Machines even topped a horde of TV shows, both original and acquired by Netflix. Remember, Mitchells is just one movie and is less than two hours in length. Grey's Anatomy, the second-most streamed title overall that week, has 370 total episodes, each about 40 minutes long. Grey's Anatomy only saw 733 million minutes streamed in that week, while NCIS had 721 million minutes and Jupiter's Legacy had 696 million.

With a much shorter runtime than any TV show, The Mitchells vs. the Machines found a way to top all of the competition in its debut week. It won't be surprising if it shows the same power during awards season at the end of the year, either.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is written and directed by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe. Lord and Miller serve as producers. The film was previously called Connected when it was in the works at Sony, but the title was changed back to its original concept when the project moved to Netflix.

The film stars Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Alex Hirsch, Eric Andre, Fred Armisen, Charlyne Yi, and Olivia Colman.

Did you enjoy The Mitchells vs. the Machines? Let us know in the comments!