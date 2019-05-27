Moby Issues an Apology to Natalie Portman After She Shuts Down Claims of Them Dating

In his recently released memoir, Then It Fell Apart, singer Moby made claims that he had once dated actress Natalie Portman, describing how they met in his dressing room after a show. However, last week, Portman refuted Moby’s claim, denying any romantic relationship between them as well as noting that she was far younger than Moby had claimed in his book. Now, days after having doubled down on his claim of their relationship, Moby has issued an apology to Portman.

In a post to Instagram, Moby calls criticisms of his inclusion of the story in his book are valid and describes his actions as “inconsiderate”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As some time has passed, I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid,” Moby wrote. “I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction.”

“I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand.”

He goes on to note that he should have “acted more responsibly” when he and Natalie met due to their age difference.

“Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”

In the book, Moby claims that he first met portman when she was 20 and that the pair had a “brief, innocent, and consensual romantic involvement” but in a recent interview, Portman remembered the time much, much differently — particularly that she was 18 at the time, making the actual age difference between them 16 years, not 14.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” Portman told Harper’s Bazaar. “He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18.”

After Portman’s remarks, Moby posted a photo of himself with Portman as “corroborating photo evidence” that he’d dated the actress, noting that “It hurts to be lied about, especially as I’ve always respected her, and I thought we were friends. But I’ve been receiving anonymous threats of violence from her fans, and it’s affecting my business and my health.” The post has since been deleted.