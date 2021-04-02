Chinese Superhero Movie Based on Stan Lee Story to Be Produced by John Woo

✖

Previously being developed back in 2016, Stan Lee's Monkey Master is once again hoping to be brought to life, with John Woo currently attached to a new take on the material, with it also being possible that Woo could sign on as director further down the line. Lee developed the story with Sharad Devaraja, though it has not yet earned an official release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Woo had long been interested in developing a film inspired by the Chinese legend of The Monkey King, yet he struggled with the actual story he wanted to tell based on the source material.

"The story by Stan Lee was such a unique version of it that incorporated the mythological character's unexplored journey to India and had all the elements I enjoy in filmmaking — great characters, action, and adventure," Woo shared in a statement. "I am excited to work with Sharad and Gill to bring Stan's vision for this new superhero character to the screen."

The outlet details that the story "will follow New York City archaeologist Li Yong as he discovers an ancient prophecy about the Monkey King, which brings him to India where he uncovers a hidden power that transforms him into a modern-day superhero, The Monkey Master."

Devaraja added of this recent update, "Stan Lee was a mentor and friend who was one of the most influential creators of the 20th century. I am so excited to work with John Woo, Lori Tilkin, and Gill Champion to honor Stan's Monkey Master creation and bring this superhero to the screen the way he always intended."

When rumblings of an adaptation first started taking shape back in 2016, Lee detailed what he most connected with in the source material.

"I have always been fascinated by the Chinese and Indian cultures, which are so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality," Lee had expressed. "I've written countless superheroes of every nationality and every part of the world before, I've even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but Monkey Master will be unique in how it interweaves myth to create a modern-day hero that will entertain fans across the world with his martial arts skills and unstoppable superpowers."

Stay tuned for details on this new adaptation of The Monkey Master.

Are you looking forward to this new project? Are you hoping John Woo will direct? Let us know in the comments below!