The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Clip Features an Awkward Introduction (Exclusive)

Few actors have proven to be as fearless as Nicolas Cage over the last few decades, as he’s taken on some of the most unexpected and ambitious roles imaginable, but for his latest film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the actor might be taking on his most risky role yet, as he plays none other than Nicolas Cage. In an all-new clip from the upcoming film, Cage thinks he’s about to meet someone who will have uncomfortable demands, forcing him to question whether he wants to follow through on the introduction. Check out the exclusive clip above before The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent premieres this weekend at the South by Southwest Film Festival and hits theaters on April 22nd.

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, https://comicbook.com/movies/news/nicolas-cage-trailer-the-unbearable-weight-of-massive-talent/: Nick Cage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As if his on-screen talents weren’t enough to win over audiences, Cage’s entire persona has also earned him a passionate following, thanks in large part to how he constantly tackles new challenges. Just last year, the actor explained what motivated him to pursue unconventional roles.

“It was my aunt Talia Shire who first said to me, ‘Naturalism is a style,’” Cage detailed to Variety. “And I was also a big believer in arts synchronicity, and that what you could do with one art form you could do and another meaning. You know, in painting, for example, you can get abstract, you can get photorealistic, you can get impressionistic, why not try that with film performance?”

He added, “Stanislavski said the worst thing an actor can do is imitate. Being a bit of a rebel, I wanted to break that rule. So I tried with Wild at Heart, a Warhol-like approach to the Sailor Ripley character. In movies, like Prisoners of the Ghost Land or even Face/Off or Vampire’s Kiss, I was experimenting with what I would like to call Western Kabuki or more Baroque or operatic style of film performance. Break free from the naturalism, so to speak, and express a larger way of performance.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent premieres this weekend at the South by Southwest Film Festival and hits theaters on April 22nd.

Are you looking forward to the film? Let us know in the comments below!