This Monty Python Black Knight Statue Talks and Features Flesh Wound Action

Bored at work? You could be passing the time engaging in an amusing but ultimately futile battle against The Black Knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail! This detailed statue stands at over 7-inches tall, (with legs) wobbles at the waist, and can speak 10 phrases from the film. It even features removable arms so you can inflict your own flesh wounds.

The Monty Python Black Knight Statue is available to pre-order here for $49.99 with shipping slated for January. Note that the promotional images say “I’m Invincible” on the base, but other images show simply “The Black Knight” and the Holy Grail logo (it appears to have changed). As for the phrases, you can probably guess what they are, but we’ve listed them below anyway.

“Tis but a scratch”

“I’ve had worse”

“Ohh, ohh I see, running away ehh?… you yellow Bastard!”

“Come back ‘ere and take what’s coming to you… I’ll bite your legs off!”

“s’alright, we’ll call it a draw”

“It’s just a flesh wound”

“Have at you!”

“I’m invincible!”

“I move for no man!”

“None shall pass, none shall pass!”

On a related note, a new, limited edition Monty Python‘s Flying Circus complete series Blu-ray box set has launched, and it appears to be everything fans could have hoped for in a 50th anniversary release.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus: The Complete Series: Norwegian Edition is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $114.90 (18% off) with a release date set for November 12th. This seven disc, region-free set includes the entire original television series with painstakingly restored sketches that have been released completely uncut for the first time. It also includes previously unseen outtakes, film inserts, and studio recordings. The official description and feature list is available below. Clearly, no stone was left unturned:

“Years in the making, Network is proud to present the entire original television series of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, fully rejuvenated for the first time. Sketches, some edited for timing, taste and copyright reasons, have been carefully restored to their intended length and the majority of Terry Gilliam’s animations have been newly scanned in High Definition and restored to a specification way beyond their original format. Hitherto unseen outtakes, film inserts and studio recordings have been retrieved, adding yet another dimension to this exclusive release. This is the ultimate television restoration and a must for every generation of Python fan.”

“After nearly a decade of research and planning, this is a ground up restoration by Network’s award-winning in-house team working from the best available materials – from first generation 2-inch videotape masters to surviving negative and print film material, scanned in 2K. The wildly varying picture sources have been graded scene-by-scene and intensively cleaned up. State of the art upscaling of Standard Definition videotape has been deployed with careful use of noise reduction for both video and film grain, resulting in a vastly improved viewing experience all round on Blu-ray High Definition format, far exceeding anything previously available.”

Features:

7 discs featuring all 45 episodes presented series-by-series, for the first time totally uncut and beautifully restored from original film and videotape elements.

Limited exploding box Norwegian Blu-ray edition

Each of the four series comes individually packaged with a book by Andrew Pixley (four books in total) detailing an exhaustive episode-by-episode production history.

Previously unseen outtakes

Extended scenes and sketches

Restored-to-full-length sketches including Ursula Hitler, Cartoon Religions, A Book At Bedtime and more.

Rare promo films

And more to be announced…

