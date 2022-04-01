Morbius Gets a CinemaSins Video, Which Confirms Morbius is a Movie

The most-memed movie of the year, and probably 2022's only release to be put on Game Boy Color, has come to CinemaSins. The long-running comedy webseries which tackles the "sins" of big movies is promising that Morbius is indeed a movie. Calling it "the movie so bad they released it twice," CinemaSins says, "You've seen the jokes. You've enjoyed the memes. Now...experience the sins." It's 19 minutes of sins, which is something like a quarter of the runtime of this relatively short movie. Pretty impressive, but somehow also not as long as we expected from a CinemaSins takedown of Morbius.

The movie has taken its share of licks from critics and, as CinemaSins implies, was actually released in theaters twice...turning into a box office disappointment both times. The film, which stars Jared Leto as Morbius the Living Vampire, is Sony's latest Spider-Man family spinoff film, following two Venom movies and ahead of the planned Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies.

You can see the video below.

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Sony's Morbius is now available on streaming, DVD, and Blu-ray.