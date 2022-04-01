Somebody Put Morbius On Game Boy Color

It's Morbin' Time for the Game Boy Color! In a new video, YouTuber Wulff Den has put Morbius onto Game Boy Color "for some reason," a long and tedious process that nevertheless may have been more enjoyable than actually watching Morbius. If this sounds familiar to you, it might be that you remember when this same YouTuber put Christopher Nolan's Tenet onto Game Boy Advance, although that time it was inspired by something specific: the filmmaker's insistence that Tenet should be seen on the "largest screen possible" despite being released early in the pandemic, when most moviegoers were not willing to to go theaters.

While that time, Wulff Den joked that they had put the movie on Game Boy "out of spite," this time the YouTuber admits they did Morbius just "for some reason."

You can see the video below.

With Tenet, Wulff Den spread it out over five GBA cartridges, each containing about a half an hour of video at 6 frames per second with a resolution of 192x128. Even though Morbius isn't nearly as long as Tenet, the additional compression needed to make the movie fit onto 4 MB Game Boy Color cartridges meant that Morbius took 36 cartridges. Since that's a lot of blank cartridges, and nobody is going to actually watch the movie this way, he only made 3 of the 36 cartridges.

"The original plan was to put Dune on a Game Boy Color cartridge, becasue the director of that film said some similarly-dumb stuff about wanting people to go to the theater to see his film on as big a screen as possible," said Bob Wulff, the creator behind the account. He admitted that he may have been a little intimidated by the scope of the project, which allowed Dune's window of relevancy kind of pass him by before he ever got started.

And after Dune, what's the next best thing? Morbius, of course.

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Sony's Morbius is now available on streaming, DVD, and Blu-ray.