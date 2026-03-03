Mortal Kombat Movies Just Got a Surprising Update (And the Game Accuracy Will Cause Debates)

The original Mortal Kombat defied expectations, becoming a monumental success for Warner Bros. during the height of the pandemic. Released day-and-date on HBO Max in April 2021, the martial arts adaptation shattered early streaming viewership records while still grossing a respectable $84.4 million at the global box office against a modest $55 million budget. This commercial victory quickly prompted the studio to secure the property’s cinematic future, officially greenlighting a sequel that is currently scheduled to crash into theaters in May 2026. However, the confidence in this violent universe is so high that Warner Bros. proactively put a third Mortal Kombat movie into active development last year, solidifying the franchise’s overarching narrative trajectory long before the second installment even reaches general audiences.

A significant update regarding the third entry has surfaced, as returning screenwriter Jeremy Slater recently posted an image of himself holding the script for Mortal Kombat 3. The photograph explicitly celebrates the wrapping of the scriptwriting process, implying that the production hiatus between the second and third cinematic installments will be drastically shorter than the five-year gap separating the first two films. However, a specific aesthetic detail featured on the cover page of Slater’s script might secretly be teasing a divisive creative development for the franchise’s future.

Is the Third Mortal Kombat Movie Ditching the Tournament Again?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The script cover shared by Slater prominently displays the classic logo for the 1995 Mortal Kombat 3 video game, a subtle inclusion that suggests the upcoming cinematic narrative will closely adapt the specific storyline of that arcade sequel. In the video game mythology, the third entry famously abandons the structured martial arts competition entirely. Instead, the plot follows the evil emperor Shao Kahn as he exploits a mystical loophole involving the resurrection of Queen Sindel to directly invade and forcefully merge Outworld with Earthrealm. By utilizing this specific logo, the creative team is signaling a massive planetary conflict where the heroes must survive a post-apocalyptic extermination squad rather than fight within the confined rules of the Elder Gods.

While prioritizing strict fidelity to the source material’s chronology is an admirable goal for the filmmakers, directly adapting the invasion storyline presents a significant structural problem for the film franchise. The 2021 Mortal Kombat movie already completely ignored the traditional tournament setting, choosing instead to focus on a chaotic preamble where Outworld assassins hunted down Earth’s champions before the competition could officially begin. This narrative detour was heavily criticized by fans who felt the absence of an organized tournament robbed the adaptation of the franchise’s defining characteristic. The upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 is purposefully designed to rectify that initial misstep by finally delivering the promised high-stakes competition. Therefore, immediately reverting to a non-tournament setting for the third installment will likely be a deeply divisive creative decision.

Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 8, 2026.

