Mortal Kombat 2 Cole Young Theory Repeats a 29-Year-Old Johnny Cage Twist (& Fans Will Be Happy)

The 2021 reboot of Mortal Kombat arrived at a precarious moment for the theatrical industry, yet it managed to secure its legacy as a commercial powerhouse for Warner Bros. Discovery. Despite navigating a hybrid release strategy on HBO Max and a global pandemic that restricted theater capacity during its debut, the production grossed over $84 million at the worldwide box office against a modest $55 million budget. More impressively, the film shattered streaming records, becoming the most-watched feature on HBO Max during its opening weekend with 3.8 million households tuning in. However, this financial triumph was met with a polarized reception from the dedicated fighting game community.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the R-rated fatalities of Mortal Kombat provided the visceral thrills expected from the brand, the movie featured several controversial elements that diverged significantly from the source material. Critics and players alike voiced frustration over the introduction of “Arcana”—a mystical explanation for character powers—and the surprising absence of the titular tournament. Central to these grievances was the decision to anchor the story around Cole Young (Lewis Tan), an original character who lacked the established history of the franchise’s iconic roster. However, the marketing campaign of Mortal Kombat II shows the movie franchise is ready to correct some of these missteps, which might spell doom for Cole.

Cole’s Fate in Mortal Kombat II Might Mimic Johnny Cage’s in Annihilation

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

While the Cole character was highly disliked, it’s important to underline that Tan delivered a physically impressive performance as the MMA-fighting protagonist, successfully navigating the intense stunt work and emotional weight of a man discovering his lineage. Nevertheless, the inclusion of a “chosen one” newcomer felt redundant within a universe that already boasts a deep mythology spanning over three decades and dozens of beloved warriors. Fans argued that the time spent establishing Cole’s family life legacy and motivation would have been better spent exploring the complex rivalries of the existing cast of fighters.

As the marketing campaign for Mortal Kombat II, the studio has confirmed that Cole is indeed returning for the next chapter. The character has appeared in various promotional posters and production stills, and Tan has frequently discussed the increased complexity of the stunt work in recent interviews. However, a closer examination of the latest footage suggests that his tenure as the central hero may be reaching a violent conclusion.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Mortal Kombat II is undeniably driven by the arrival of Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), a move that signals a return to the classic dynamic of the early Mortal Kombat games. As a narcissistic Hollywood actor who finds himself thrust into a supernatural war, Cage has historically functioned as the audience surrogate. However, while the trailer showcases high-stakes fatalities and brutal skirmishes featuring Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) and Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), Cole is effectively missing from the core action. Outside of a fleeting appearance in a sparring session alongside Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Jax (Mehcad Brooks), the narrative seems to have moved past the focus on the Young family.

Given the overwhelming importance of Cole in the first film, his absence from the most significant combat suggests that Mortal Kombat II may be preparing to execute a narrative maneuver similar to the one found in the 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. In that production, the character of Johnny Cage (Chris Conrad) was killed by Shao Kahn (Brian Thompson) within the first five minutes of the film. The antagonist snapped the hero’s neck during an initial invasion, a decision that was widely criticized at the time because it discarded a beloved character merely to establish the stakes.

However, applying this logic to Cole Young could result in a much more positive fan reaction. By removing the character who initially displaced the gaming legends, director Simon McQuoid can effectively reset the stakes and allow the story to focus on the traditional tournament structure that fans have requested for years. In addition, killing off the previous protagonist would provide an immediate sense of danger, proving that no one is safe under the dark rule of the Outworld invaders.

Mortal Kombat II is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters and IMAX on May 8th.

Do you think killing off Cole Young is the right move for Mortal Kombat II? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!