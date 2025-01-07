5 Movie Sequels That Were Disappointing at First, But Aged Well

From major letdown legacy sequels like Independence Day: Resurgence or Zoolander 2 to irredeemable trainwrecks like Jaws: The Revenge and Speed 2: Cruise Control, there are follow-ups out there that show just how hard it can be to replicate the success of a film that worked. But then there are those that, while far from perfect, got a bit of a bad rap when they were first released. Those are the ones that follow, the sequels that have seen their fanbase grow over the years even if not quite to the size of their franchise originator’s.

We’re not saying these films are high art, but we are saying there’s some level of merit to be found. Be they prison-set xenomorph fright fests or web-slinging adventures, the following movies are at least somewhat notable entries in their overarching IPs.

Alien³ (1992)

Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens are at the very least near-perfect films, and make no mistake David Fincher’s (or, rather, 20th Century Fox executives’) Alien³ is not on their level. However, given just how rough the production was, the third film could have turned out to be a totally broken mess as opposed to an occasionally boring tread of familiar ground.

That latter point made, it does still take the franchise in some interesting new directions. In other words, there are things about the film that work quite well, most notably a few terrific shots of the xenomorph, an atmospheric new setting, and a more-than-fitting finale for Ellen Ripley. And, perhaps most importantly, it’s a far sight better than Alien Resurrection and the duo of atrocious AVP films that followed it.

Jaws 2 (1978)

If adjusted for inflation, Jaws would be one of the best movies to clear $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Jaws 2 was also a massive hit (about $900 million worldwide if adjusted), but not to the critical or commercial extent of the original. But it can’t be overstated just how much better it is than Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge. Jaws 2 may devolve into a slasher movie with a shark instead of a hockey mask-wearing killer, but even that works thanks to the effective concept of having the teens trapped on their vulnerable little skiffs as the massive beast circles.

At the very least, Jaws 2 may have the greatest tagline for a sequel ever. But “Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water,” isn’t the only reason why it’s good Jaws 2 exists. Returning cast members Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary, and Murray Hamilton are all put to good use, the water-skiing sequence is iconic, and the shark’s burnt visage is a nice touch. Jaws 2 blows the other two sequels out of the (wait for it…) water.

RoboCop 2 (1990)

Paul Verhoeven’s RoboCop is an absolute masterwork. A go-for-broke genre blender, it’s one of the 1980s’ most thoughtful and thought-provoking films. RoboCop 2, released three years later, plays as both a pale imitation of the original and step beyond it.

If anything, RoboCop 2 functions as a prototypical comic book film, which makes sense considering the script was co-written by Frank Miller (author of Sin City and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns). Not all of Miller’s vision made it to the final product, but enough did to make it just about the best a RoboCop sequel could be. Most, but not all, of it retains the original’s hard edge and graphic violence; Peter Weller’s continued presence is very much welcome, and its further look at corporate backstabbing is a hoot. And, as RoboCop 3 and the 2014 remake showed, there could be far worse theatrical adventures for Officer Murphy than Irvin Kershner’s sequel.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

It’s not on par with Spider-Man 2 in pretty much any regard, but Sam Raimi’s trilogy-capper doesn’t deserve all of the bashing it has received. Some elements still don’t work, especially the goofy dance sequence, James Franco’s performance, and the overall stuffed nature of the film. But, enough of it does to make it a fine Saturday afternoon movie.

Sandman is really the film’s ace in the hole. Thomas Haden Church brings a heartbreaking gravitas to the part, and the writing behind the performance makes it clear that he was the character Raimi was most interested in focusing on. Toss in a few fluid action sequences and Spider-Man 3 is better than fellow 2007 superhero flicks Ghost Rider and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

It wouldn’t be until 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate that the first two James Cameron-directed entries received a proper follow-up, but the existence of 2009’s Terminator Salvation and 2015’s Terminator Genisys have made the wholly average third film from 2003 seem a lot better in hindsight. It follows the DNA of Cameron’s two films pretty much to the strand, and while some of the comedic bits are rough (looking at you, “Talk to the hand”), it’s overall a fun mindless blockbuster.

The film is also stocked with a pretty solid cyborg-on-cyborg fight, an exciting vehicle chase, and game performances from Nick Stahl, Claire Danes, and, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Not to mention, as far as franchise antagonists go, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines‘ T-X is far more memorable than Genisys‘ butchered version of John Connor.

What other underappreciated sequels are on your list? NEXT: We look at why Jurassic Park III’s lowest moment has become a cult-favorite!