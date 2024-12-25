This Is Still the Best Spider-Man Action Scene in Marvel History

Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man was and remains one of the most important superhero movies to date. Superman kicked off the cinematic subgenre in the ’70s, Batman gave it another bonafide hit in 1989, and X-Men brought superheroes into the aughts, but it was Spider-Man‘s massive success that inspired a slew of other attempts at bringing Marvel characters to the big screen. And, for a variety of reasons, Hulk, Fantastic Four, The Punisher, and Daredevil (which goes out of its way to be like Spider-Man on occasion, e.g. when Bullseye flings shards of stained glass at Daredevil, who dodges in slow motion) all fell well short of Raimi’s film.

Spider-Man 2, however, didn’t just meet the expectations set by its predecessor, it exceeded them. There’s not a false note throughout the entire runtime and every element that worked in the 2002 film is elevated in the 2004 sequel. It’s not just one of the best superhero movies of all time, it’s right up there with Million Dollar Baby, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Sideways as one of the top films of its release year. And, when it comes to the action sequences, Spider-Man 2 is again a cut above the first adventure, especially when it comes to the train fight.

What Makes the Train Sequence So Special?

The choreography of Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus’ clash on the roof of the train is so complex yet so seamless it’s a, no pun intended, marvel to behold. It’s also a particularly brutal fight, with Ock slamming Spider-Man around with such ferocity that the viewer actively worries for the title character. And, considering the movie has a few moments highlighting Peter Parker’s back injury (which is also a reference to Tobey Maguire’s real-life back injury), those worries are warranted.

There’s also tension in just how fast the train is going. The shots constantly flip between the fight above and the passengers below, showing Raimi’s mastery of highlighting the stakes in his films’ most important scenes. As the scene progresses, the viewer truly feels there’s a risk of Spidey failing to save the aforementioned passengers.

The Human Tor…Touch

As great as it is seeing Spider-Man and Doc Ock thrash about above a speeding train, what really helps Spider-Man 2 stand out is the human element. Many superhero villains are underdeveloped, but Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus isn’t one of them. The character is well written and fueled by a captivating performance.

While watching Spider-Man struggle to gain some confidence and finally make a move with MJ was compelling in the original film, his heartbreak takes it up a notch in the sequel. Toss in the brilliant connection between his personal life and his powers and it’s the best movie for Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire or otherwise.

Furthermore, the train sequence directly leads into what is arguably the best Parker moment of Raimi’s entire trilogy. With his suit torn to shreds, Spider-Man expends his last bit of energy keeping the train from plummeting into the bay. The passengers pull him into the locomotive just as he’s about to pass out, remove his mask, and are taken aback by how young he is. And, when Doc Ock returns, they try to be heroic in their own right and stand between the villain and the hero. It’s a futile effort, but it’s also the thought that counts.

Is Spider-Man 2 Still the Best Spidey Movie?

As far as live-action entries go, Spider-Man 2 is the webslinger’s definitive adventure. Subsequent films have given it a run for its quality money, namely Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s hard to imagine Raimi’s sequel being beaten. That said, there’s a strong argument to be made that the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the absolute best the IP can be.

But no matter where you fall on which Spidey movie is the best, it’s mighty hard to find someone who’s seen Spider-Man 2 and didn’t like it. More importantly, it’s hard to find someone who’s seen Spider-Man 2 and wasn’t moved by it.