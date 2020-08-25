Mulan Will Be Cheaper on Disney+ International Than in the United States

✖

Disney made the decision to send Mulan directly to Disney+ in quite a few major markets around the globe, skipping theaters in those markets entirely. There is a catch to this release, however. Mulan will be available as an additional purchase on Disney+, costing subscribers an extra $29.99 to get access to the film. Well, at least that's how much it will cost for folks in the United States. As it turns out, the purchase will be slightly cheaper to subscribers in other markets.

Various international Disney+ Twitter accounts shared information about the Premier Access purchase this week, revealing the various price points in other markets. Mulan will cost £19.99 in the UK, $34.99 CAD in Canada, and €21.99 in quite a few European countries. All of these various currencies amount to about $26, making them a few dollars cheaper than the purchase here in the United States.

The legend arrives. Stream Disney’s #Mulan on September 4. Exclusively available to Disney+ subscribers with Premier Access for £19.99. For more info go to https://t.co/D854HdGrAO pic.twitter.com/4Xjh8nE0mz — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) August 25, 2020

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

Mulan arrives on Disney+ on September 4th.

