New Mulan Poster Teases the Warrior’s Rise

Disney is almost ready to release Mulan this year and a new poster for the film has made it onto social media. The image of the Korean poster art for Mulan ended up on Twitter and it is pretty impressive. As one would expect from the live-action remake of the Disney movie, the image showcases the heroine divided by her duties as a member of her family. On one side she’s the daughter that her father had been hoping she’d grow into and on the other side Mulan is wearing the armor that had been passed down through her family. The sword present in the original film glows slightly as it separates the images right down the middle. Everything is capped off with the date and the logo for the film.

Last year there were some reports that there were supposed to be reshoots occurring for Mulan, but Disney quickly shot those down. TheDisInsider cited some alterations to significant battle sequences. Tacking Hollywood had this to say at the time: “We heard that Mulan would start additional photography, but the scale of the work is ‘very common for most Hollywood blockbusters.’ The team wouldn’t add new scenes or change a whole scene in this movie, which means it’s not extensive. It would last only one or two weeks, not four months.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our Korean poster art for #Mulan, in theaters March pic.twitter.com/UBxFSegN2W — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) January 11, 2020

D23 Expo last year brought five minutes of footage which audiences in attendance seemed to enjoy. But, there are some curveballs coming for fans of the 1998 film. They are not just content to re-hash the original. So this one is going to follow in line with the last few Disney live-action reboots. Aladdin made some slight remixes to the established movie in an effort to smooth some of the more problematic elements and improve spots where the original might sag a bit. Hopefully, Mulan can manage to do the same.

Read the description for Mulan right here:

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.

Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li, Yoson An and Jet Li, Mulan opens March 27, 2020.