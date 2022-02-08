Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Production on Murder Mystery 2 With Behind-the-Scenes Video

Production is finally starting on the sequel to one of Netflix’s biggest-ever original movies. Murder Mystery, the comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, was released back in 2019 and set viewership records for Netflix. The streaming service unsurprisingly ordered a sequel with both A-list stars set to return. This week, cameras finally got rolling on Murder Mystery 2, and Aniston offered fans the very first look at the set with a photo and video on Instagram.

On Monday, Aniston shared a photo of herself and Sandler on the beach, waves crashing behind them. She simply wrote, “Back to work with my buddy,” before calling out Murder Mystery 2 as a hashtag. If you slide past the first photo, you’ll see that Aniston also shared a video of the set, with cast and crew members dancing (Sandler included). Take a look!

Murder Mystery was viewed by nearly 31 million households in its first weekend, according to Netflix’s previous viewership metrics. At the time, it set the record for the biggest opening weekend ever by a Netflix original film. Movies like Red Notice and Extraction have arrived since then, but Murder Mystery remains a massive powerhouse for the streamer. Aniston and Sandler were both brought back, along with writer James Vanderbilt. Jeremy Garelick is taking over as director of the comedy sequel.

Other returning cast members include Adeel Akhtar and John Kani. Murder Mystery 2 has added several high profile names to its second-timers, with Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, and Zurin Villanueva all set to join the cast of the sequel.

Sandler will be producing alongside Allen Covert for Happy Madison, while Aniston produces for Echo Films. They’re joined as producers by Vanderbilt, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films, and James Stern for Endgame Entertainment. Executive producers include Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck (the first film’s director), Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein, and Lucas Smith.

At this time, there hasn’t been any kind of release window revealed for Murder Mystery 2, but the film wasn’t included in Netflix’s lineup of 2022 original movies.

Are you looking forward to what Sandler and Aniston have in store for Murder Mystery 2?