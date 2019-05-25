Naomi Scott Explains Why Aladdin Needed Nasim Pedrad’s New Character

Disney fans who have seen Aladdin know that Guy Ritchie brought in a new character for the live-action adaptation. That character turned out to be Jasmine’s handmaiden named Dalia, played by Saturday Night Live’s Nasim Pedrad, and while some were skeptical that the film needed a new supporting character, audiences have come away with a positive response. Princess Jasmine actress Naomi Scott also came away with nothing but positive things to say and thinks Pedrad’s new character brings a new element to Jasmine that wasn’t seen in the original film.

Dalia is near Jasmine’s side a great deal in the film and is also responsible for some of the funniest interactions with Will Smith’s Genie to boot. When asked about Pedrad Scott was insanely complimentary of what the actress brought to the character.

“[Nasim] brought so much more to the character than anyone could’ve ever imagined,” Scott told Variety. “And Jasmine needed a female energy and someone she clearly was close to and had that kind of relationship with. We wanted that to translate on screen – the fact that we actually love each other.”

It comes through quite a bit, and Dalia is also the person Jasmine confides in most. Those scenes give viewers a chance not only to peek behind the scenes of what Jasmine’s feeling towards Aladdin, but also towards her father and why being Sultan is so important to her. Throw in the amazing scenes opposite Will Smith and we can definitely say Ritchie’s addition paid off in a big way.

You can check out the official description for Aladdin below.

“A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

“Aladdin” is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar®-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.”

Aladdin is in theaters now.