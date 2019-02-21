Natalie Portman Files Restraining Order Against Man Claiming to Be John Wick

Star Wars and Thor actor Natalie Portman has filed for a restraining order against a man claiming to be John Wick after he attempted to get into her gated community.

According to The Blast, which reports having obtained court documents, Portman is seeking a temporary restraining order against the man who the Los Angeles Police also filed a firearms restraining order against two weeks ago for a related incident.

A petition filed on Jan. 31 said that “a high-prole actor of international notoriety” reported that there was a man trespassing on her property. They reportedly “rang the intercom/doorbell multiple times but said nothing when attempts to engage him were made over the intercom.” Despite police officers having his Colorado driver’s license with his real identity, the man identified himself as and would only respond to the name John Wick.

The report went on to detail that the man calling himself John Wick told officers that he had spoken with the “real” trespasser “several times, telepathically, and that he had travelled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet the individual.”

It’s unclear if the restraining order was granted, but the firearms specific order has been.

For those unfamiliar, John Wick is an action-thriller film franchise starring Keanu Reeves that follows the titular character who is a retired, but deadly, hitman seeking vengeance. The series began with 2014’s John Wick and was followed by John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017. A third film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set to be released in May.

Late last year, director Chad Stahelski admitted he’d be willing to do as many John Wick movies as possible so long as movie audiences kept supporting the franchise. The filmmaker said he and Reeves have no shortage of ideas.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski said. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

Here’s to hoping that whatever the situation is with the faux-John Wick that that situation gets sorted out safely as well.