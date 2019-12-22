Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 22)

Christmas is nearly upon us and for one of the first times all month, Netflix has at least one thing scheduled for release every day this week. Beginning Sunday, the entire Private Practice series is being added, sure to serve as a big Christmas present to fans of Grey’s Anatomy everywhere. Then on Tuesday, the streamer is releasing the much-anticipated sophomore outing of Lost in Space, right in time for families to binge on Christmas. The week then ends with all kinds of Netflix Original goodies from You Season Two to The App and a new Kevin Hart documentary, amongst others.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week. Let us know what you plan on binging in the comments section!

Sunday, December 22

Private Practices, Season One – Six

Monday, December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, Season One

Tuesday, December 24

Carole & Tuesday, Part Two*

Como caído del cielo*

Crash Landing on You*

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch*

Lost in Space, Season Two*

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2010, Part Two*

Wednesday, December 25

Sweetheart

Thursday, December 26

The App*

Le Bazar de la Charité*

Fast & Furious Spy Racers*

You, Season Two*

Friday, December 27

The Gift*

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up*

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Saturday, December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

* Denotes Netflix Original