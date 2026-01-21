Netflix Adds All 25 James Bond Movies As 007 Fans Wait For Reboot News

It’s been a long few years for James Bond fans. With Daniel Craig ending his time as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die, the beloved film franchise has been preparing for a new era. That new era will see a new actor take on the role of the super spy with Bond 26, but even with Dune director Denis Villeneuve announced to helm that film, we’re still some time off until more details — and new Bond — are announced. However, there is some great news for fans of the franchise right now, particularly those with Netflix.

All 25 James Bond films are now streaming on Netflix. The entire collection had initially been slated to arrive on the streaming platform on January 16th, but the arrival date was pushed back just a few days. Now, however, the entire collection is available to stream so even if we still have to wait for more updates on Bond 26, we at least have all of the previous iterations of Bonds to enjoy with a simple click. And, for those who really love James Bond, it gets just a little bit better: Never Say Never Again, Sean Connery’s 1983 Bond film that is not considered EON canon, is also streaming on the platform.

The James Bond Films on Netflix Is a Major Milestone

Image Courtesy of MGM

While the James Bond movies are no strangers to streaming, they’ve never all been on Netflix at the same time or in any consistent matter. This January arrival is even the first time most of the franchise has been on the platform, something that makes this a unique opportunity for fans. It’s currently unclear just how long the entire collection will stream on the platform so fans will probably want to enjoy them while they can (and we suggest going chronologically by release date or even making little binge sessions out of your favorite Bond actor’s individual runs.) Here’s the complete listing of Bond films arriving, in release order with the non-canon film included at the end.

Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Live and Let Die (1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) The Living Daylights (1987) License to Kill (1989) GoldenEye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World Is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002) Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time to Die (2021) Never Say Never Again (1983)

As for Bond 26, fans are still eagerly awaiting more news and updates on that film. The latest rumor as to who might be the next to actor to take on the role indicated that Callum Turner was at the top of Villeneuve’s list. Turner, who is best known for the Fantastic Beasts series and Masters of the Air, would follow a previous pattern of actors who aren’t necessarily massively famous before taking on the role becoming the next Bond. For now, however, nothing has been officially announced.

