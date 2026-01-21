Netflix’s New Murder Mystery Show That Is Perfect for Knives Out Fans Is Already a Streaming Hit

Fans waiting for news about a possible Knives Out 4 after Benoit Blanc’s latest closed case in Wake Up Dead Man can now stream a new murder mystery that is now Netflix’s No. 2 show. The streaming giant has been stocking can’t-miss titles all month long and is scoring hits with recent arrivals like His & Hers and Run Away, and Netflix’s new limited series is climbing the streaming charts right alongside them.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is a classic whodunit with period charm and twists that will certainly scratch that cozy mystery itch for Knives Out fans. The three-episode series, based on the famed author’s 1929 novel and starring Mia McKenna-Bruce, Edward Bluemel, Iain Glen, Martin Freeman, and Helena Bonham Carter, premiered on Netflix on January 15th and almost immediately launched onto the streaming chart. The stylish period mystery is set in 1920s England and follows the aristocratic Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent as she investigates a murder linked to the secret “Seven Dials” society. It currently ranks No. 2 on Netflix globally, only falling behind His & Hers.

Netflix’s Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Is a Divisive Whodunit

If you’re looking for a good head-scratching mystery, then Seven Dials is a must-watch. The series is pure Christie fun, delivering familiar cozy mystery elements and intrigue with dark conspiracies, a secret society, and political intrigue. The series successfully captures the atmosphere of 1920s England with fantastic costumes and lavish sets, evoking similar aesthetics to elements of Knives Out, and features strong performances from its star-studded cast.

The show is a great replacement for Knives Out fans looking for another murder mystery, but it hasn’t exactly reached the same critical acclaim. While every Knives Out film has earned “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” distinctions on Rotten Tomatoes, Seven Dials has been a bit more divisive. The show has divided critics and audiences and holds a 72% critic score but a 51% audience rating, making it one of the most divisive adaptations of Christie’s works. Some viewers have said that the series fails to capture the cleverness of Christie’s work and instead delivers a slow and messy franchise-driven story with a disappointing conclusion. However, critics and even some general viewers have described it as a pleasant, engaging, and stylish adaptation that’s worth watching, saying that Seven Dials works great as a quick, feature-film-like mystery binge and features a strong cast and stunning visuals.

Will There Be an Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Season 2?

For now, the case seems to be closed on Seven Dials. The series was advertised as a limited series, meaning Netflix only planned for a single season. That doesn’t necessarily mean a Season 2 is out of the realm of possibility. Plenty of limited series have been surprise renewed for additional seasons, including Netflix’s own Adolescence, and Seven Dials creator Chris Chibnall stated, “If somebody ever wants to have a conversation with us about doing more, great.” Seven Dials seemingly left room for more of the story, and Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent has appeared in several other Christie novels, including Murder Is Easy, Cards on the Table, and Towards Zero, any of which could make for great limited series.

