Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 18)

It’s another big week for Netflix, with a particularly stacked release schedule on Friday. Sprinkled throughout the week are new comedy specials — like a Tiffany Haddish Netflix Original — and anime, like the streaming giant’s adaptation of Cannon Busters.
Then on Friday, all Hell breaks loose with the second season of Mindhunter, and Invader Zim feature, and a new Netflix Original from the Wayans Brothers. Then, to top everything off, the classic The Punisher (2004) hits the streaming service on Sunday.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep scrolling to see the entire Netflix release slate for the week and let us know what you plan on binging in the comments below!
Tuesday, August 13
- Knightfall, Season Two
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Wednesday, August 14
- The 100, Season Six
Thursday, August 15
- Cannon Busters
Friday, August 16
- 45 rpm
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
- Better Than Us
- Diagnosis
- Frontera verde
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
- The Little Switzerland
- Mindhunter, Season Two
- QB1: Beyond the Lights, Season Three
- Selfless
- Sextuplets
- Super Monsters Back to School
- Victim Number 8
Saturday, August 17
- The Punisher