Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 18)

It’s another big week for Netflix, with a particularly stacked release schedule on Friday. Sprinkled throughout the week are new comedy specials — like a Tiffany Haddish Netflix Original — and anime, like the streaming giant’s adaptation of Cannon Busters.

Then on Friday, all Hell breaks loose with the second season of Mindhunter, and Invader Zim feature, and a new Netflix Original from the Wayans Brothers. Then, to top everything off, the classic The Punisher (2004) hits the streaming service on Sunday.

Keep scrolling to see the entire Netflix release slate for the week and let us know what you plan on binging in the comments below!

Tuesday, August 13

Knightfall, Season Two

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Wednesday, August 14

The 100, Season Six

Thursday, August 15

Cannon Busters

Friday, August 16

45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Diagnosis

Frontera verde

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

Mindhunter, Season Two

QB1: Beyond the Lights, Season Three

Selfless

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

Saturday, August 17