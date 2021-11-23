Most Netflix movies don’t get an actual physical media release, unless it one day gets picked up by a company like Criterion and given a special edition Blu-ray. Only a handful of movies in Netflix’s history have gotten that treatment, but another is about to join the list. The Mitchells vs. the Machines, the hit animated film released earlier this year, is getting a Blu-ray that will arrive in stores on December 14th.

Unlike other Netflix films that have received physical editions, The Mitchells vs. the Machines wasn’t added to some premium collection or licensed out to another company. Sony Pictures Animation made a deal with Netflix to become the exclusive home of The Mitchells vs. the Machines, forgoing a theatrical debut in the wake of the pandemic. Since it was a Sony production originally, the company made sure it would still be able to give the film a physical home release long after its Netflix debut.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Blu-ray comes with hours of special features and deleted scenes, including an extended cut of the movie that includes 40 additional minutes of footage.

Here’s a rundown of special effects available on the Mitchells vs. the Machines Blu-ray:

Katie’s Cabinet of Forgotten Wonders: Take a rare look inside Katie Mitchell’s filmmaking process as she gives you an exclusive look into how the movie was made. (Katie-Vision!, Dumb Robots Trailer, The Original “Mitchells” Story Pitch, The Furby Scene – How?Why?, PAL’s World)

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines: Or How a Group of Passionate Weirdos Made a Big Animated Movie: Go inside the story of The Mitchells vs the Machines and meet a group of first-time filmmakers & talented cast who banded together to take a collective risk on making a unique, original, and totally off-the-wall film about an everyday, epic, world-saving family!

How To Make Sock Puppets: Katie Mitchell opens the door to her film school. Learn how to make sock puppets who could be extras in your next short film!

How To Make Katie Face Cupcakes: Enjoy making cupcakes only a mother could love.

Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter: Katie Mitchell is back and creating the most hilarious film of her young career – check out an all-new mini-movie, Dog Cop 7: The Final Chapter. In a world where the holidays are being haunted by the Candy Cane Kidnapper, there is only one Dog with the skills to solve the case.



Katie’s Extended Cinematic Bonanza Cut! Prepare to witness Katie’s director’s cut, an extended version of the original film with over 40 minutes of deleted scenes.



8 Bonus Scenes: Get more Mitchells with over 20 minutes of Deleted & Extended Scenes.



Filmmakers’ commentary



Will you be checking out The Mitchells vs. the Machines on Blu-ray? Let us know in the coments!