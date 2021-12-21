Netflix Shares Complete List of Every Holiday Movie and TV Series

The holiday season is officially upon us. Families are starting to gather and movie fans are once again sitting down to spend their time off with some Christmas flicks. Every streaming service has their fair share of holiday movies, and Netflix is obviously no exception. The streamer has developed quite a few popular holiday originals over the years, building up a substantial Christmas library that can be found nowhere else. This week, just to remind everyone of what’s available, Netflix released a full list of its holiday-themed original movies and shows.
Netflix has broken up all of its holiday selections into a few different categories, making it a little easier to find what to watch based on what kind of holiday movie you’re in the mood for. From romantic comedies to animated features, there’s something for all sorts of different tastes in the lineup.
The list from Netflix also includes a bunch of holiday titles that were just released this year. Love Hard and A Castle for Christmas made big waves in the Netflix Top 10 after their debuts, while Robin Robin and Single All the Way because quick fan favorites and developed some dedicated followings.
You can check out the full Here for the Hoildays lineup below!
Royal Rom-Coms
A Castle For Christmas
The Princess Switch
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
The Knight Before Christmas
Christmas with a Prince
A Princess for Christmas
A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish
Animated
Robin Robin
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You
Klaus
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Super Monsters Save Christmas
DreamWorks Holiday Classics
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
Angela’s Christmas 1 & 2
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
An Elf’s Story
Trolls Holiday
Baking & Reality
Nailed It! Holiday
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
Blown Away Christmas
Sugar Rush Christmas
The Great British Baking Show Holidays
Romantic Titles
Single All The Way
Love Hard
Christmas Flow
Holiday Rush
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas with a View
A California Christmas
A Very Country Christmas
The Holiday Calendar
Christmas Catch
Holidate
Dash & Lily
Holiday in the Wild
Holiday Faves
A Boy Called Christmas
The Claus Family
The Christmas Chronicles
The Christmas Chronicles 2
A Family Reunion Christmas
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
White Christmas
48 Christmas Wishes
Merry Happy Whatever
Christmas Break-in
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Christmas in the Heartland
