Netflix Shares Complete List of Every Holiday Movie and TV Series

The holiday season is officially upon us. Families are starting to gather and movie fans are once again sitting down to spend their time off with some Christmas flicks. Every streaming service has their fair share of holiday movies, and Netflix is obviously no exception. The streamer has developed quite a few popular holiday originals over the years, building up a substantial Christmas library that can be found nowhere else. This week, just to remind everyone of what’s available, Netflix released a full list of its holiday-themed original movies and shows.

Netflix has broken up all of its holiday selections into a few different categories, making it a little easier to find what to watch based on what kind of holiday movie you’re in the mood for. From romantic comedies to animated features, there’s something for all sorts of different tastes in the lineup.

The list from Netflix also includes a bunch of holiday titles that were just released this year. Love Hard and A Castle for Christmas made big waves in the Netflix Top 10 after their debuts, while Robin Robin and Single All the Way because quick fan favorites and developed some dedicated followings.

You can check out the full Here for the Hoildays lineup below!

Royal Rom-Coms

A Castle For Christmas

The Princess Switch

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

The Knight Before Christmas

Christmas with a Prince

A Princess for Christmas

A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish

Animated

Robin Robin

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You

Klaus

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Super Monsters Save Christmas

DreamWorks Holiday Classics

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Angela’s Christmas 1 & 2

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

An Elf’s Story

Trolls Holiday

Baking & Reality

Nailed It! Holiday

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Blown Away Christmas

Sugar Rush Christmas

The Great British Baking Show Holidays

Romantic Titles

Single All The Way

Love Hard

Christmas Flow

Holiday Rush

Christmas Inheritance

Christmas with a View

A California Christmas

A Very Country Christmas

The Holiday Calendar

Christmas Catch

Holidate

Dash & Lily

Holiday in the Wild

Holiday Faves

A Boy Called Christmas

The Claus Family

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles 2

A Family Reunion Christmas

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

White Christmas

48 Christmas Wishes

Merry Happy Whatever

Christmas Break-in

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Christmas in the Heartland

