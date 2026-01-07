Netflix Confirms Shocking Amount of Sci-fi Movies Releasing in 2026 (Your Guess Is Wrong)

When Netflix began producing original content, it quickly made a name for itself in two major respects: not only would it go to filmmakers and give them the resources to make the projects that the other studios had turned down, but it was also eager to charge into the genre space. Though the first films produced by Netflix were largely comedies, they eventually made their way into horror, sci-fi, and fantasy in a major way. Over the years, Netflix has kept at it, not only in terms of feature films but TV shows as well, often releasing more sci-fi movies than any other studio.

Today, Netflix has rolled out an extensive list of titles that will be released over the course of 2026. Not only does this include new TV shows from Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers, but also the release dates for highly anticipated films like Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Enola Holmes 3, and even the upcoming Chronicles of Narnia reboot from Greta Gerwig. Buried in this announcement, however, is a quiet confirmation that should have genre fans shaking their heads: the pitiful offering of science fiction movies that will be released on Netflix over the next year.

Netflix Confirms 2026 Movie Slate Has Barely Any Sci-fi

Based on the list provided by Netflix today, the streamer will only debut two science-fiction movies for the entirety of 2026. For the most part, the majority of Netflix’s movie slate for the next year is comprised largely of action movies, thrillers, and comedies, and as of this writing, Netflix will apparently only release two (2) science fiction movies for the entire year.

The first sci-fi movie that Netflix will release in 2026 is the upcoming War Machine, set to premiere on the streamer on March 6. Directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard), the film stars Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Daniel Webber. The official description for the film reads: “During the final stage of US Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.”

The second, and seemingly final, sci-fi movie that Netflix will release in 2026 is currently without a release date but is titled 11817. Directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Fast X), the film stars Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Gabriel Barbosa, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, and Riley Chung. The official description reads: “A family of four are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.”

There is some good news here, which is that Netflix often acquires movies from either film festivals or other studios throughout the year, and as a result, may release more sci-fi movies in 2026, but that’s perhaps a pipedream. The lack of original science fiction movies from the streamer continues a trend in that direction, as 2025 saw them release only one, the poorly received The Electric State. Time will tell if Netflix will re-invest in science fiction films, but for the time being, they’re at least still delivering them in the form of TV shows.