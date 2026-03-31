Netflix Is Losing an Action Thriller Classic Just Days Before Its TV Remake

Hollywood is obsessed with remakes, and Netflix hasn’t hesitated to jump on the bandwagon. Often described as the “King of Reboots,” the streamer has brought several TV shows and movies back to the screen for new reimaginations, from One Piece to Lost in Space, and soon 13 Going on 30. As Netflix prepares to drop its , subscribers have less than 24 hours to stream the original movie.

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On April 30th, Netflix is scheduled to debut its Man on Fire remake, but fans hoping to revisit the first adaptation of A. J. Quinnell’s 1980 novel of the same name are running out of time. The Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning-led 2004 Man on Fire movie, directed by Tony Scott, is scheduled to leave Netflix on April 1st. The movie, as well as the upcoming Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-led series, centers around John Creasy, a burnt-out former CIA operative who finds a new lease on life while working as a bodyguard for a young girl in Mexico City. When she is kidnapped, he sets out on a relentless, violent vengeance campaign to destroy everyone responsible.

Man on Fire Is a Brutal, High-Intensity Revenge Thriller

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If you’re looking for a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, then Man on Fire will definitely do the job. Although the movie stretches past a two-hour runtime, every second of it feels urgent and charged through Scott’s hyper-kinetic visual style and the movie’s emotionally intense narrative. Man on Fire is a roller coaster journey that is just as much about the tender, evolving relationship between Creasy and young Pita as it is about high-stakes action, accentuating the brutal nature of Creasy’s vengeance, which is ultimately driven by the intense personal loss he feels. The story is made even more believable and heartbreaking thanks to the standout performances and strong chemistry from Washington and Fanning.

Man on Fire was largely a miss with critics due to Scott’s manic, experimental directing style and the movie’s brutal, excessive violence. The movie’s 39% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes makes Man on Fire tied with A Journal for Jordan as Washington’s sixth-lowest-rated movie ever, but it’s now a quintessential example of a film that was initially misunderstood but is now highly regarded. It’s even now considered to be one of Washington’s best films ever and has a cult classic status. It remains to be seen how Netflix’s upcoming remake will compare to the original, but early looks tease that it will be just as visceral and brutal as the Washington-led film.

Where to Stream Man on Fire After It Leaves Netflix?

With all seven episodes of the Man on Fire series dropping on April 30th, now is the perfect time to rewatch the 2004 film. Unfortunately, that is about to be a lot more difficult to do. Man on Fire only streams on Netflix, and it hasn’t appeared on any of the major streaming services’ April newsletters. This means that after its Netflix removal, the only online viewing options will either be renting or purchasing the movie.

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