Netflix’s Answer to Reacher Revealed in Explosive New Footage – Watch the Man on Fire Trailer

Prime Video’s Reacher is one of the most popular shows on streaming and for good reason. The series offers up an action-packed tale of a highly skilled former military police officer who is not only dealing with his own personal challenges but is on a mission to take on some truly dangerous criminals. It’s a great setup for a story, but now Netflix is getting in on the action with their Man of Fire remake. The streamer just dropped their explosive first trailer for the upcoming series and it might just have you asking, “Reacher who?”

The series stars Watchmen and Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy and the trailer — which you can check out for yourself below — gives us a quick rundown of exactly who he is. He’s former Special Forces, did three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, but the narrator thinks he might just be washed up, something that the rest of the trailer pretty quickly dispels as we see Creasy getting right in on the action, complete with explosions, a jail break, and insane street fights. When Creasy says to someone they won’t survive whatever it is he’s about to dish out, you believe it. All seven episodes of the series hit Netflix on April 30th.

Netflix’s Man on Fire is a Remake of One of Denzel Washington’s Best Films

If you’re thinking that Man on Fire sounds familiar to you, you’re not wrong. The upcoming series is based on the novel of the same name by A.J. Quinnell, which was previously adapted into a 2004 movie directed by Tony Scott and starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning. That film, while very divisive with critics panning it but fans loving it, saw Washington deliver a performance marked by deep emotions and very intense action as his John Creasy was focused on revenge in a way that felt deeply personal. There’s nothing else quite like it in Washington’s filmography and even though the movie is grim and very violent, it’s a great film.

Thus far, Netflix’s Man on Fire is already looking to be just as engaging. The series will not only adapt the Man on Fire novel, but its first sequel, The Perfect Kill, as well. Abdul-Mateen II’s Creasy already looks like a force to be reckoned with and while we don’t quite yet get a look at the PTSD and personal challenges that he’s dealing with before being drawn back into the action, things already look very intense. The series also stars Billie Boullet, Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, and Paul Ben-Victor.

