Denzel Washington’s 5 Best Thrillers, Ranked (& Where You Can Stream Them)

For anyone who’s a true thriller fan, you know there are a few actors who just seem built for the genre. That’s definitely the case with Denzel Washington — he’s basically a guarantee that a film is going to have tension in spades. And the truth is that it doesn’t really matter what kind of role he’s playing, because he’s so spectacular at his craft that he can turn even the most ordinary scenes into unforgettable moments that elevate the entire movie and make you want to recommend it to someone. In this genre in particular, it’s even more obvious: he doesn’t just follow the story, but he sets the pace for everything.

Throughout his career, he’s tackled every corner of the thriller spectrum: meticulously planned heists, revenge tales, and crime dramas. But what ties all of them together is that whenever Washington is on screen, he’s basically the center of attention for the audience (even when he’s not supposed to be). That’s why we’re ranking the 5 best thrillers from Denzel Washington’s filmography, from worst to best.

5) Inside Man

Inside Man is one of the best thrillers out there, and that’s before even thinking about Washington’s performance specifically. That’s because it works so well as smart, engaging entertainment. In the story, Detective Keith Frazier (Washington) has to negotiate a bank heist that’s completely out of the ordinary. It’s basically a high-stakes game of cat and mouse full of twists, but most of the suspense comes from Dalton Russell’s (Clive Owen) brilliant plan. That’s why, in this case, Washington isn’t exactly the standout.

Still, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t worth watching. Inside Man really delivers, because Frazier has to keep up with a criminal who always seems one step ahead, and it takes a confident, authoritative performance to pull that off, which Washington absolutely provides. While he may never fully steal every scene, his character has enough moral complexity to make the dynamic even more interesting. But it’s mainly for these reasons that the film lands at the bottom of this ranking. It’s one of the best stories in Washington’s filmography, just not the one where he truly explodes.

4) Crimson Tide

If you’re the type of viewer who loves that high-stakes tension that leaves you almost breathless without a single explosion, Crimson Tide is for you. Here, Ron Hunter (Washington) is a rookie nuclear submarine lieutenant who clashes with Captain Ramsey (Gene Hackman) over decisions that could trigger World War III. The premise alone is enough to grab your attention, right? But what really makes the movie unmissable is that it’s practically a masterclass in how to build suspense through tense conversations and piercing looks.

In the story, Hunter has to decide whether to follow orders he believes are dangerous or challenge the captain, all while the clock is ticking and the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Washington carries it all with authority and intelligence, creating tension purely through presence and moral conflict. He absolutely shines in the role. Still, compared to some of his other projects, Crimson Tide is much more a duel with Hackman than a full-on Washington showcase, making it more about their clash than his solo brilliance.

3) Man on Fire

Here, things take a different turn. Man on Fire is basically Washington in full overdrive, delivering an intense, emotional, and aggressive performance from start to finish. In the story, John Creasy (Washington) is a former CIA operative who forms a bond with the wealthy girl Pita Ramos (Dakota Fanning) and becomes an utterly relentless vigilante when she’s kidnapped. The movie blends violence with raw emotion in a way that isn’t always subtle, but it works because the actor makes you believe he can do anything — and that he will get his revenge in the bloodiest way possible.

Creasy is a character who protects, loses, and literally destroys anything standing between him and the girl. Because of that, Washington basically carries the entire film on his own, and his intensity turns even the script’s excesses into part of the character’s impact. That’s why this one lands at number three: Man on Fire entertains and keeps you on the edge of your seat. However, it’s still less polished and cohesive than the two films at the very top of the ranking.

2) American Gangster

Crime stories tend to be popular, and Washington has a film in his résumé that perfectly combines real-life crime with a “this guy is way too smart” vibe. American Gangster puts Frank Lucas (Washington) in the spotlight as he rises from a humble driver to Harlem’s kingpin of the drug trade. And along the way, he has to deal with Detective Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe). We’ve seen Washington play a lot of upright, heroic roles, but here he’s both incredibly charismatic and terrifying — and he manages to pull it off without losing the slightest bit of humanity. He’s a full-on anti-hero.

In the plot, Lucas specifically smuggles heroin straight from Asia and builds an empire, while Roberts is trying to take him down. But why does American Gangster land in this spot on the list? Because this is one of those films where Washington absolutely shines — every scene with him is memorable and makes you wonder how someone can be so cold and magnetic at the same time. But he doesn’t carry the movie entirely on his own; Crowe’s presence is just as phenomenal. Still, the script’s narrative scale and ambition help cement this as one of the best.

1) Training Day

And then we reach Washington at his absolute peak when it comes to thrillers. Training Day is unforgettable, especially for fans who’ve followed his work over the years. In the story, Alonzo Harris (Washington) is a corrupt cop who literally teaches rookie Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) how to handle the thin line between law and chaos in just 24 hours. It’s one of the most iconic performances of his career (and probably one of the best portrayals of a police officer in modern cinema). Every scene with him is unpredictable and completely absorbing.

You never know exactly what Alonzo is going to do or say, even when a situation seems under control. He drags Hoyt through a day full of manipulation, crime, and morally questionable decisions. There’s charisma, intimidation, and cunning all wrapped together in a way that keeps you glued to the screen. For anyone not familiar with Washington, this is one of the best movies to watch him in. There’s no denying it: Training Day exists almost entirely for him to dominate — and he doesn’t disappoint for a single moment. It’s impossible to imagine another actor carrying this production the way he does.

