Netflix Users Only Have 4 Days To Watch One of The Streamer’s Biggest Movie Franchises

It’s never fun to see a movie you enjoy watching exit one of your main streaming services. It’s even less fun when one of those services not only gets rid of a popular movie, but loses an entire franchise of popular movies at the same time. That’s what is going to be happening at Netflix on December 25th, as four titles from the same hit film series are going to exit Netflix’s lineup.

Netflix has been something of a hub for the live-action Transformers movies for a while now, but that will change on Christmas Eve. All four of Michael Bay’s live-action Transformers films currently available on Netflix are going to be exiting on December 25th, which means the final day to watch them on the service will be December 24th.

Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and Transformers: Age of Extinction will all leave Netflix’s lineup this week. The only live-action movie remaining will be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which isn’t part of the same series as the others.

The good news for fans of the franchise is that they aren’t disappearing from streaming, only exiting Netflix. All of those films are currently available to stream on Paramount+, which has always been the most common streaming home for Transformers titles.

What Else Is Leaving Netflix?

The Transformers exit on Christmas is going to be the start of a rough week for big titles leaving Netflix’s lineup. A huge selection of movies are going to be leaving at the start of the new year, meaning December 31st will be their final day of availability on the service. Some of those films leaving Netflix include Baby Driver, The Hangover, The Goonies, Kung Fu Panda, and Mad Max: Fury Road. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s New Year’s Day departures below.

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Baby Driver

Blue Beetle

Blue Crush

Blue Streak

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Coach Carter

Crazy Rich Asians

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dreamgirls

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghost

The Goonies

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

How to Be Single

I Love You, Man

Isn’t It Romantic

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Life of the Party

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Ocean’s 8

Runaway Bride

Scarface

Star Trek

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

Training Day

Zero Dark Thirty

What are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix this week?