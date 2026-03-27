Netflix Just Added 2025’s Wild Reboot of a Cult Classic 1990s Franchise (& It’s an Instant Hit)

When filmmakers set out to produce a reboot or remake, it’s important to find an angle that helps differentiate the new version from what came before. If the reboot is too similar to the original, people will wonder what the point was. For the creative team behind last year’s Anaconda, the way in was to put a meta comedy spin on the premise, telling the story of a group of four friends who seek out to reboot Anaconda (a favorite film from their youth) and get more than they bargained for when they find themselves hunted in the jungle by an actual killer snake. Releasing over the always busy holiday season, Anaconda was a modest box office draw ($135 million worldwide against a $45 million budget), but now it’s finding a larger audience.

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According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles across various streaming services, Anaconda is currently the No. 1 movie on Netflix in the United States. It ranks ahead of notable titles such as The Bad Guys 2 and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Anaconda was only added to Netflix on March 25th, so it quickly made a splash on the streamer.

Why Anaconda Is a Streaming Hit on Netflix (and Will There Be a Sequel?)

When Anaconda premiered last Christmas, it earned mostly mixed reviews (48% score on Rotten Tomatoes). This meant it got overshadowed by all of the other titles playing at that time. In its opening weekend, Anaconda came in fifth place at the box office, trailing notable holdovers like Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, and The Housemaid. It was also unable to beat the Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme in its nationwide expansion. For many, Anaconda flew under the radar, but now that it’s available on streaming, it’s clearly attracting more viewership. As always, it’s easier for people to take a chance on something like this when they can watch it at home.

Anaconda boasts a lot of ingredients that make it the perfect pick for streaming. For starters, the film isn’t trying to be much more than just a goofy, fun time, offering some amusing commentary on Hollywood’s penchant for reboots (a la 21 Jump Street) while serving up plenty of genre thrills. When people are looking for something entertaining to watch at the end of a long day, a big studio comedy is always an appealing option. Additionally, Anaconda features plenty of star power, with a cast headlined by comedy favorites Paul Rudd and Jack Black. That gives Anaconda two major names to have on the marquee, drawing people in when they’re scrolling through Netflix.

Though Anaconda fared decently at the box office, there hasn’t been any word on whether or not a sequel will happen. Right now, the safe bet would be on the movie remaining a standalone, even with a resurgence in popularity on streaming. The reboot is so connected to the meta angle that it would be difficult to pull off the concept a second time; 22 Jump Street managed to do it successfully, but that’s an exception that proves the rule. Based on the reviews, Anaconda struggled to fully execute its ideas the first time around, so there’d arguably be a significant risk of diminishing returns if the team got back together for a follow-up.

Even if it didn’t turn out as well as everyone would have hoped, Anaconda is still one of the best offerings in the franchise, mixing comedy with horror in a somewhat entertaining package that understands what it’s trying to be. Given the low quality of some of the other Anaconda films, this reboot could have been far worse. It’s bolstered by game performances from the cast, who have great chemistry with each other. Perhaps the 2025 Anaconda will have a similar fate as the 1997 original and go on to become a new cult classic in due time.

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