Netflix Just Released the First Trailer for 2025’s Big Holiday Comedy

While Hallmark continues its reign as the uncontested champion of original Christmas movies, Netflix has certainly gotten in on the action over the last few years. Some years see more Netflix original holiday titles than others, but you can count on the streamer to at least deliver one major Christmas film each November/December. Last year, Hot Frosty and The Merry Gentlemen were the service’s big holiday pushes. This year, it looks like Netflix is pushing all its chips in on A Merry Little Ex-Mas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s 2025 Christmas rom-com, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, stars Alicia Silverstone as a mom whose holiday plans are derailed when her ex-husband brings his new girlfriend home to see the kids. The film doesn’t hit Netflix until November 12th, but the streamer has just unveiled the first trailer for its big holiday comedy. Take a look!

Play video

Silverstone stars in A Merry Little Ex-Mas alongside Oliver Hudson, who takes on the role of her titular ex-husband. The Good Place breakout Jameela Jamil plays the aforementioned new girlfriend of Hudson’s character. The rest of the cast includes Pierson Fodé, Wilder Hudson, Emily Hall, Timothy Innes, and the former teenage witch herself, Melissa Joan Hart.

In addition to appearing in the film, Melissa Joan Hart is one of the producers of A Merry Little Ex-Mas, serving in the role alongside Paula Hart. The film is directed by Daddy Day Care and Paul Blart: Mall Cop helmer Steve Carr, with a script from Sabrina the Teenage Witch writer/producer Holly Hester.

The official synopsis for A Merry Little Ex-Mas reads: “Recently divorced Kate (Alicia Silverstone) hopes for one last perfect family Christmas before selling her house. But her holiday plans are hilariously derailed when her ex-husband Everett (Oliver Hudson) unexpectedly introduces his younger and successful new girlfriend.”

Christmas on Netflix

A Merry Little Ex-Mas is Netflix’s first big push for the holiday season this year, but it won’t be the only original Christmas title released by the streaming service between now and December 25th.

On November 26th, Netflix will be releasing the original film Jingle Bell Heist, which stars Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells as two thieves who form a shaky alliance to rob a London department store on Christmas Eve.

A week later, on December 3rd, Netflix will debut My Secret Santa. This romantic comedy stars Virgin River‘s lead actress Alexandra Breckenridge, alongside Ryan Egged, Tia Mowry, and Diana Maria Riva.

What do you think of Netflix’s holiday movie plans for 2025? Which are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments!